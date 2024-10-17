Dundee pair remanded on attempted murder charges after ‘assaults’ at Hilltown multi

Two people have been remanded in custody over two alleged murder bids in a Dundee multi.

Kimberley Edwards, 42, and Marshall Taylor, 52, are accused of attacking two people at a flat on Tulloch Court on October 5.

Police are also searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with the same allegations.

Edwards and Taylor appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of repeatedly striking a woman on the head and body with a “sharp bladed implement”.

Allegations

A man was allegedly struck repeatedly on the head and body during the incident. No specific mechanism for the alleged assault was detailed in the charge against Edwards and Taylor.

Both the man and woman allegedly suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had their life endangered.

It is alleged that the attack was an attempt to murder them. The man was also allegedly robbed of clothing and money.

Edwards, of Moncur Crescent, and Taylor, of Maitland Street, made no plea when they appeared from custody on petition.

Taylor was remanded in custody after his case was previously committed for further examination. He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Sheriff John Rafferty fully committed Edwards for trial having previously been remanded in custody after making no plea.

