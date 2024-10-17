‘No plans’ to improve problem Broughty Ferry junction due to increased traffic fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No plans’ to improve problem Broughty Ferry junction due to increased traffic fears

The junction where Balgillo Road East meets Balgillo Road has been plagued with traffic congestion issues over the years.

By Laura Devlin
Traffic congestion is a frequent problem at the junction. Image: DC Thomson.
Traffic congestion is a frequent problem at the junction. Image: DC Thomson.

A problem Broughty Ferry junction will not be improved over Dundee City Council fears it could lead to more drivers using the road.

The junction where Balgillo Road East meets Balgillo Road has been plagued with traffic congestion for several years.

The issue has been exacerbated by hundreds of new houses being built at the nearby Balgillo Heights estate in the last five years.

And councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, says he is regularly contacted by locals raising concerns over long tailbacks during rush hour.

He has now written to the leader of the local authority’s traffic and road team seeking feedback on the issues flagged.

However, the council representative confirmed there were “no plans” to either improve the junction or to “undertake other significant road capacity improvements”.

Council keen to discourage driving

To do so, they said, would only encourage more motorists to divert off the nearby A92, which the council is keen to avoid due to safety reasons.

They added: “In addition, it would go against sustainable transport principles as the council wants to encourage more active travel choices.

Traffic congestion on Balgillo Road East has become a problem for commuters, particularly around school drop off times. Image: DC Thomson.

“Making it easier for people to drive would only encourage more cars on the road.

“Road capacity improvements do require very significant resources, and the council does not have them as budgets are very restricted.”

Call for council action

A traffic survey is planned to be carried out at the junction but this is unlikely to happen until the end of the financial year.

And Mr Duncan – who has long called for action to be taken at junction –  believes Dundee City Council is “in denial” over the scale of problem.

Broughty Ferry
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: DC Thomson.

“I am not pretending to have the answers”, he said.

“But I want to keep up the pressure so that something can be done about it.

“The council has to take a more proactive approach to the issues here.

“Their position that there are no plans to improve this junction is not a sustainable one.”

Conversation