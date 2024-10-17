‘No plans’ to improve problem Broughty Ferry junction due to increased traffic fears

A problem Broughty Ferry junction will not be improved over Dundee City Council fears it could lead to more drivers using the road.

The junction where Balgillo Road East meets Balgillo Road has been plagued with traffic congestion for several years.

The issue has been exacerbated by hundreds of new houses being built at the nearby Balgillo Heights estate in the last five years.

And councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, says he is regularly contacted by locals raising concerns over long tailbacks during rush hour.

He has now written to the leader of the local authority’s traffic and road team seeking feedback on the issues flagged.

However, the council representative confirmed there were “no plans” to either improve the junction or to “undertake other significant road capacity improvements”.

Council keen to discourage driving

To do so, they said, would only encourage more motorists to divert off the nearby A92, which the council is keen to avoid due to safety reasons.

They added: “In addition, it would go against sustainable transport principles as the council wants to encourage more active travel choices.

“Making it easier for people to drive would only encourage more cars on the road.

“Road capacity improvements do require very significant resources, and the council does not have them as budgets are very restricted.”

Call for council action

A traffic survey is planned to be carried out at the junction but this is unlikely to happen until the end of the financial year.

And Mr Duncan – who has long called for action to be taken at junction – believes Dundee City Council is “in denial” over the scale of problem.

“I am not pretending to have the answers”, he said.

“But I want to keep up the pressure so that something can be done about it.

“The council has to take a more proactive approach to the issues here.

“Their position that there are no plans to improve this junction is not a sustainable one.”