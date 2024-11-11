Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years

A jury unanimously convicted Patryk Kulczynski of multiple sex attacks and twice breaching bail conditions in place to protect his victim.

By Ross Gardiner
Patryk Kulczynski
Patryk Kulczynski. Image: Facebook

A violent rapist has been convicted of repeatedly attacking a woman in Dundee over a five-year period.

After a 13-day trial at The High Court in Dundee, Patryk Kulczynski was unanimously convicted by jurors of ten separate charges on Friday.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of five rapes, including one days after he had already been caught by police, breaching bail conditions in place to protect his victim.

Kulczynski is now on the sex offenders register and will remain in prison until he is sentenced next month.

Years of sex offences

Almost all of Kulczynski’s offending took place at a block of flats in Adamson Court in Dundee.

On an occasion in 2018, he assaulted a woman by pushing her forwards, removing her lower clothing and then raping her.

From January 2019 to May 2022 he raped her three more times.

In July 2022, he sexually assaulted her again with the intention of raping her.

At a different flat in the block, he shouted at the woman, seized her by the arms, pulled her to the floor and dragged her along the floor into the common stairwell.

He struggled with his victim, pushed and pulled her and caused her to fall down a flight of stairs, leaving her injured.

He pulled her clothing as he tried to sexually assault her.

Ignored court-imposed protective measures

Four days later, he appeared in court and was released on bail but breached the special condition to leave his victim alone by being in her company that Christmas Eve.

Kulczynski appeared from custody on Boxing Day in 2022 and was released by the court again.

While subject to special bail conditions, Kulczynski raped the woman again over the New Year period into 2023, while she was sleeping.

He was convicted of breaching the protective bail conditions imposed by Dundee Sheriff Court on this occasion too.

Kulczynski was also found guilty of sexually assaulting another woman at the flat in Adamson Court in either 2018 or 2019.

He seized hold of her breasts, pushed her onto a bed, lay on top of her and made sexual remarks about her body.

Behind bars

Throughout his trial, Kulczynski was aided in the dock by a Polish interpreter.

Neither of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The first offender has been on remand in HMP Perth since January 5 last year

Judge Lord Harrower placed him on the sex offenders register and further remanded him while background reports are prepared ahead of sentencing.

Kulczynski will be sentenced on December 12 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania
Daniel Tait
Angus trader acquitted after using counterfeit 'movie money' to buy nurse's Apple watch
Richard Miller was accused of assaulting an 86-year-old taxi driver in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth taxi driver, 87, concedes 'my Muhammad Ali days are behind me' after he…
iPhone 13s
Perthshire iPhone conman replaced handsets with realistic fakes for Fife refunds
Catherine Nicoll
Woman, 84, caused 'frightful' near miss as she drove wrong way down A9 in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Death charge and rape conviction
Alexander Scrymgeour
Tory peer the Earl of Dundee admits drink-driving in Fife
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel madam and partner jailed