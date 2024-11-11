Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years

A violent rapist has been convicted of repeatedly attacking a woman in Dundee over a five-year period.

After a 13-day trial at The High Court in Dundee, Patryk Kulczynski was unanimously convicted by jurors of ten separate charges on Friday.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of five rapes, including one days after he had already been caught by police, breaching bail conditions in place to protect his victim.

Kulczynski is now on the sex offenders register and will remain in prison until he is sentenced next month.

Years of sex offences

Almost all of Kulczynski’s offending took place at a block of flats in Adamson Court in Dundee.

On an occasion in 2018, he assaulted a woman by pushing her forwards, removing her lower clothing and then raping her.

From January 2019 to May 2022 he raped her three more times.

In July 2022, he sexually assaulted her again with the intention of raping her.

At a different flat in the block, he shouted at the woman, seized her by the arms, pulled her to the floor and dragged her along the floor into the common stairwell.

He struggled with his victim, pushed and pulled her and caused her to fall down a flight of stairs, leaving her injured.

He pulled her clothing as he tried to sexually assault her.

Ignored court-imposed protective measures

Four days later, he appeared in court and was released on bail but breached the special condition to leave his victim alone by being in her company that Christmas Eve.

Kulczynski appeared from custody on Boxing Day in 2022 and was released by the court again.

While subject to special bail conditions, Kulczynski raped the woman again over the New Year period into 2023, while she was sleeping.

He was convicted of breaching the protective bail conditions imposed by Dundee Sheriff Court on this occasion too.

Kulczynski was also found guilty of sexually assaulting another woman at the flat in Adamson Court in either 2018 or 2019.

He seized hold of her breasts, pushed her onto a bed, lay on top of her and made sexual remarks about her body.

Behind bars

Throughout his trial, Kulczynski was aided in the dock by a Polish interpreter.

Neither of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

The first offender has been on remand in HMP Perth since January 5 last year

Judge Lord Harrower placed him on the sex offenders register and further remanded him while background reports are prepared ahead of sentencing.

Kulczynski will be sentenced on December 12 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

