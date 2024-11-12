Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days

William Adamson was caught on CCTV stealing hundreds of pounds worth of fleeces, sweatshirts and leather jackets.

By Ross Gardiner
West Vintage
West Vintage on Perth Road. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee thief broke into a vintage clothing store twice in nine days and helped himself to hundreds of pounds worth of fleeces, jumpers and leather jackets.

HMP Polmont inmate William Anderson was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted two raids from West Vintage at 55 Perth Road in Dundee.

On August 9 this year, the 43-year-old drug addict stole clothing and money from the cash tin after smashing his way into the shop.

He returned on August 18, smashed his way in again and helped himself to more clothing.

After admitting his offences, Adamson was locked up for 14 months and told his criminal record was “appalling”.

First visit

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained staff locked up the store at 5pm on August 8 and left the cash tin in the back room with between £50 and £100 inside.

Early the next morning, police were contacted by a member of the public who noticed the shop window had been broken.

Officers attended and found a large hole in the window and a brick they believed the intruder had used to force his way in.

Shop CCTV was analysed and Anderson was seen stuffing between 15 and 20 items of clothing into a large B&M bag – mainly fleeces, sweatshirts and leather jackets.

In all, he stole £330 worth of clothing plus the cash from the tin.

Anderson also left shop management footing a £300 bill for a new window.

Follow-up raid

Police were contacted by another member of the public at 5.50am nine days later, reporting the same shop’s window had been smashed.

Officers attended again and reviewed the security footage a second time.

Adamson was seen using a large stone to force his way into the shop before stealing another 18 items of clothing, worth £540 in total.

Again, the window needed replacing, leaving shop bosses with another £300 bill.

Police later forced entry into Adamson’s then flat in Abbotsford Road, Dundee, and found a pile of clothing tags.

Adamson was later traced and arrested elsewhere in Dundee city centre.

‘Chronic and severe’ drug issue

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He has a fairly extensive record, all of which is almost exclusively related to acquisitive crime to fund a chronic and severe drug problem.

“These offences fall squarely into that bracket.

“He is very clear that the only disposal in this case will be a custodial one.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray imposed 14 months imprisonment, backdated to August 20 when Adamson was remanded.

He said: “In a short period of time, you caused significant inconvenience and financial loss.

“You have, as Mr McIlravey rightly accepts, an appalling record.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Richard Buick
Firebug who set alight Arbroath flat was traced through worrying Instagram posts
Ethan Campbell
Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was 'lonely'
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and fence fine
Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge
Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
Patryk Kulczynski
Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years