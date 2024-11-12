Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days

A Dundee thief broke into a vintage clothing store twice in nine days and helped himself to hundreds of pounds worth of fleeces, jumpers and leather jackets.

HMP Polmont inmate William Anderson was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted two raids from West Vintage at 55 Perth Road in Dundee.

On August 9 this year, the 43-year-old drug addict stole clothing and money from the cash tin after smashing his way into the shop.

He returned on August 18, smashed his way in again and helped himself to more clothing.

After admitting his offences, Adamson was locked up for 14 months and told his criminal record was “appalling”.

First visit

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained staff locked up the store at 5pm on August 8 and left the cash tin in the back room with between £50 and £100 inside.

Early the next morning, police were contacted by a member of the public who noticed the shop window had been broken.

Officers attended and found a large hole in the window and a brick they believed the intruder had used to force his way in.

Shop CCTV was analysed and Anderson was seen stuffing between 15 and 20 items of clothing into a large B&M bag – mainly fleeces, sweatshirts and leather jackets.

In all, he stole £330 worth of clothing plus the cash from the tin.

Anderson also left shop management footing a £300 bill for a new window.

Follow-up raid

Police were contacted by another member of the public at 5.50am nine days later, reporting the same shop’s window had been smashed.

Officers attended again and reviewed the security footage a second time.

Adamson was seen using a large stone to force his way into the shop before stealing another 18 items of clothing, worth £540 in total.

Again, the window needed replacing, leaving shop bosses with another £300 bill.

Police later forced entry into Adamson’s then flat in Abbotsford Road, Dundee, and found a pile of clothing tags.

Adamson was later traced and arrested elsewhere in Dundee city centre.

‘Chronic and severe’ drug issue

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He has a fairly extensive record, all of which is almost exclusively related to acquisitive crime to fund a chronic and severe drug problem.

“These offences fall squarely into that bracket.

“He is very clear that the only disposal in this case will be a custodial one.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray imposed 14 months imprisonment, backdated to August 20 when Adamson was remanded.

He said: “In a short period of time, you caused significant inconvenience and financial loss.

“You have, as Mr McIlravey rightly accepts, an appalling record.”

