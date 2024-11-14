Angus paedophile collected sick child images ‘like Panini stickers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Courts

Angus paedophile collected sick child images ‘like Panini stickers’

A sheriff compared Grant Ross to a stamp collector for the way he downloaded and stored images of infants being sexually abused.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Grant Ross
Grant Ross.

An Angus paedophile collected sick child abuse images “like they were stickers for a Panini football album.”

A sheriff compared Grant Ross to a sticker or stamp collector for the way he downloaded and stored images of infants as young as two being sexually abused.

Vile Ross told police who raided his home, “I admit I’ve been doing stuff” and later told social workers “most people do it.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You were downloading, whether to obtain sexual gratification or to collect them like you were collecting stamps and that creates a market which perpetuates gross violence and abuse of those children.

“What you engaged in was similar to someone collecting cigarette cards or Panini stickers.

“You were engaged in making a collection. It is not clear if it was for your sexual gratification or not.”

Victims of organised crime

The sheriff added: “He didn’t show any remorse.

“He was unable to convey any understanding of the impact his behaviour would have on the victims and he said ‘most people do it.’

“The images he downloaded showed children aged from infants to those 14 years old.

“They were real people. These infants and children generally come from the most impoverished parts of the world.

“They are victims of organised criminals who often buy parents’ silence and commit these horrendous acts on children and film them for financial gain.

“You are part and parcel of the cycle which causes lifelong harm to these children.

“It is a serious matter for which I have been considering imprisonment.”

Ross, 65, of Carnoustie, was placed under social work supervision and on the sex offenders register for 12 months.

He was also made subject to conduct requirements limiting his internet usage.

‘Keeps himself to himself’

The court heard police raided the Angus home Ross shares with his 97-year-old mother.

A laptop seized from his bedroom was forensically analysed and an initial haul of around 200 files was uncovered.

More digging uncovered hundreds more child abuse files, including images of infants.

Unemployed Ross pled guilty to two charges – taking or making indecent images of children at his home between October 6 2021 and October 24 2022 and possessing the sick files from the first download date until the October 27 raid 2023.

Full analysis found 1,761 twisted images existed on the computer, with nearly 500 of them in the most graphic category featuring child rape.

Solicitor Grant Bruce, defending his client – who was convicted of indecent exposure and an indecent breach of the peace in 1989 – said: “He keeps himself to himself.

“He understands and appreciates the seriousness of this.”

