Courts

High-risk self-confessed paedophile from Dundee faces prison for sick messages

Raheel Bajwa, 20, told the girl she would be raped.

By Ciaran Shanks
Raheel Bajwa
Raheel Bajwa. Image: Facebook

A “high-risk” self-confessed paedophile from Dundee who sent an underage girl a string of lewd images on social media is facing a prison sentence.

Raheel Bajwa, 20, told the girl she would be raped.

Bajwa, who is remanded in custody, bombarded the girl with images and videos on apps like TikTok and Snapchat for more than a year from an address in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Bajwa’s face was visible in some of the videos, which were shared with others in large group chats.

He was 18 and 19 at the time of the offences and has a previous conviction for communicating indecently with a child.

In February 2023, he was made subject to a three-year supervision order with stringent requirements restricting his access to people under the age of 18.

Registered sex offender Bajwa has been described as being a “high risk of causing serious harm”.

Sick messages

The court heard the girl was 13 when she was added on social media by Bajwa, who engaged in “general” conversations until his “demeanour changed” and became “more grotesque”.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused added her to a large Snapchat group chat and would post indecent images of his private parts as well as people engaging in sexual activity and sexual communications.”

Screenshots and screen recordings were taken by the girl between May and July 2023 and she said she would tell her guidance teacher before blocking Bajwa.

On July 12 2023, the girl received a voice note from Bajwa via a mutual friend that said: “Inshallah God willing you get raped, your mother gets cancer and gets raped.

“Wait till I see you in person.”

This was reported to the police and screeds of explicit images and videos were shared with officers.

In some conversations, Bajwa describes himself as a paedophile as well as sharing a letter detailing his strict supervision requirements.

Bail breach

Bajwa gave a “no comment” interview to police and was released on bail on July 14 with conditions not to contact or attempt to approach or contact the girl.

However, he breached bail two days later by trying to contact the child via a third party.

Bajwa pled guilty to the two charges on indictment, with solicitor Alexandra Short reserving mitigation until the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC said: “You will appreciate that these are serious matters and the court requires to be fully appraised against the background of which this serious offending took place.”

Bajwa was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

