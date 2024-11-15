What did I think of Highland Cow experience at Kinkell Byre near St Andrews?

I didn’t need to ask the kids twice whether they wanted to meet some Highland Cows near St Andrews.

My tribe were so enthusiastic that they put their shoes on the first time of asking!

Rory Fyfe, who heads up the rewilding team at Kinkell Byre, St Andrews, had invited us to meet his herd of hairy coos.

Kinkell Byre, which is well-known locally as a wedding and events venue, is perched on top of a hill on the road to Kingsbarns.

The kids and I met Rory outside the Byre and office buildings.

At first, the coos seemed disappointingly far away, but as we approached the field they ambled over to meet their visitors.

“We’ve been doing the Highland Cow Experience for about a year now,” explains Rory.

“It’s been really popular. I think people are trying to get close to Highland cows all over the country.”

Highland Cows great for rewilding

“The reason they’re here is for conservation grazing,” Rory says.

“They’re really good for biodiversity – the way they churn up the ground and let all the wild flowers come through.”

He introduces us to Coco and Ginger, who have been at Kinkell for three years. He expanded the herd to include five more cattle in December 2023.

Five quickly became seven with the birth of two calves. The latest addition is Shortbread, a young bull that came to Kinkell in spring.

As we watch the cattle vie for any particularly tasty tufts of grass, the rest of the group decide to join in the fun.

What did the kids think of Kinkell Byre Highland Cows?

The kids were super keen to cuddle some coos, but their enthusiasm waivered as the animals came closer.

Especially as the scale and pointiness of their horns became more apparent!

Earlier cheeky requests: ‘so, can I ride a heilan’ coo, mammy?’ didn’t resurface when they were faced with the real deal.

Rory explained that although they were happy to be close to human visitors, these animals aren’t pets.

On the afternoon of our visit, the Highland cows weren’t keen on anyone touching them, even Rory

“The experience is very much led by how the cattle respond on the day,” he explains.

Orla, Finbar and Aoife thoroughly enjoyed meeting the beautiful creatures, though.

They marvelled (and giggled) at the cows’ huge tongues, which enable them to tear up clumps of stubborn vegetation.

Rory was happy to answer any questions from visitors and the kids loved learning all about the latest in farming technology.

Need to know: Highland Cow Experience at Kinkell Byre

Who can go? The experience is suitable for all ages. There is accessible parking close to the area where the cows graze.

What does it cost? The Highland Cow Experience at Kinkell Byre costs £20 per adult and kids go free.

All proceeds from the experience go towards supporting the Rewilding Kinkell project.

What should we wear? Wellies or sturdy, waterproof boots, cosy layers and a raincoat.