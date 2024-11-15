What did I think of Highland Cow experience at Kinkell Byre near St Andrews?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did I think of Highland Cow experience at Kinkell Byre near St Andrews?

Highland Cows are in demand and a new experience at Kinkell Byre near St Andrews offers the chance to meet some shaggy creatures. Was it as much fun as it sounds?

Image shows: Courier feature writer Nora McElhone meeting one of the Highland Cows at Kinkell, St Andrews. She is leaning over an electric fence with her hand outstretched towards blond cow a long fringe and horns.
Nora McElhone says hello to one of the Highland cattle at Rewilding Kinkell in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

I didn’t need to ask the kids twice whether they wanted to meet some Highland Cows near St Andrews.

My tribe were so enthusiastic that they put their shoes on the first time of asking!

Rory Fyfe, who heads up the rewilding team at Kinkell Byre, St Andrews, had invited us to meet his herd of hairy coos.

Kinkell Byre, which is well-known locally as a wedding and events venue, is perched on top of a hill on the road to Kingsbarns.

The kids and I met Rory outside the Byre and office buildings.

At first, the coos seemed disappointingly far away, but as we approached the field they ambled over to meet their visitors.

Image shows: two Highland cows at Kinkell Byre in St Andrews. The young cattle, one black and one white, are intent on feeding from the same spot.
Two of the Highland Cattle.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We’ve been doing the Highland Cow Experience for about a year now,” explains Rory.

“It’s been really popular. I think people are trying to get close to Highland cows all over the country.”

Highland Cows great for rewilding

“The reason they’re here is for conservation grazing,” Rory says.

“They’re really good for biodiversity – the way they churn up the ground and let all the wild flowers come through.”

Image shows: Orla Adamson (13) lying on the grass chatting to one of the Kinkell Highland cows. The cow has a black coat and white horns with black tips. There is a red cow in the background.
Orla Adamson (13) enjoys the chance to get close to the Highland cows. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He introduces us to Coco and Ginger, who have been at Kinkell for three years. He expanded the herd to include five more cattle in December 2023.

Five quickly became seven with the birth of two calves. The latest addition is Shortbread, a young bull that came to Kinkell in spring.

Image shows: Rory Fyfe of Rewilding Kinkell introducing Orla, Aoife and Finbar Adamson to his herd of Highland cows.
Finbar Adamson (11), Orla Adamson (13) and Aoife Adamson (9) with the cows. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

As we watch the cattle vie for any particularly tasty tufts of grass, the rest of the group decide to join in the fun.

What did the kids think of Kinkell Byre Highland Cows?

The kids were super keen to cuddle some coos, but their enthusiasm waivered as the animals came closer.

Especially as the scale and pointiness of their horns became more apparent!

Earlier cheeky requests: ‘so, can I ride a heilan’ coo, mammy?’ didn’t resurface when they were faced with the real deal.

Image shows: A boy (age 11) feeding a Highland Cow. The cow is red and is looking towards the boys outstreched hands.The boy has his back to the camera and is wearing tracksuit bottoms, a navy coat and blue and cream hat.
Finbar Adamson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rory explained that although they were happy to be close to human visitors, these animals aren’t pets.

On the afternoon of our visit, the Highland cows weren’t keen on anyone touching them, even Rory

“The experience is very much led by how the cattle respond on the day,” he explains.

Image shows: Orla Adamson feeding a Highland Cow. Orla is holding a red bucket for one of the cows. The is wearing black leggings, a white fleece and black jacket.
Orla Adamson (13) tempts the cows with some feed at Rewilding Kinkell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Orla, Finbar and Aoife thoroughly enjoyed meeting the beautiful creatures, though.

They marvelled (and giggled) at the cows’ huge tongues, which enable them to tear up clumps of stubborn vegetation.

Image shows: Rory Fyfe of Rewilding Kinkell showing the virtual fence system that he controls from his mobile phone to three children who have come to meet the Highland Cows.
(R-L) Rory Fyfe shows Finbar, Orla and Aoife how he can control a virtual fence for his cattle from his mobile phone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rory was happy to answer any questions from visitors and the kids loved learning all about the latest in farming technology.

Need to know: Highland Cow Experience at Kinkell Byre

Who can go? The experience is suitable for all ages. There is accessible parking close to the area where the cows graze.

What does it cost? The Highland Cow Experience at Kinkell Byre costs £20 per adult and kids go free.

All proceeds from the experience go towards supporting the Rewilding Kinkell project.

What should we wear? Wellies or sturdy, waterproof boots, cosy layers and a raincoat.

