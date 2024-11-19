Passenger performed solo sex act behind woman on Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Passenger performed solo sex act behind woman on Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath bus

Jordon Morris made the woman "jump out of her seat" when she turned to see him with his trousers pulled down.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jordon Morris
Jordon Morris. Image: Facebook

A bus passenger caught a man performing a sex act behind her between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

Jordon Morris, 24, made the woman “jump out of her seat” when she turned to see him with his trousers pulled down.

She had noticed a “flash” from behind and thought he had taken a photo of her.

She turned to see him with his trousers down to the top of his thigh, fully exposing his genitals and pleasuring himself with his right hand.

She believed he was recording her on his phone while masturbating because his hand was pointing towards her with a flash on his phone, though the prosecutor said it is unclear if he had the torch on.

The woman jumped out of her seat and Morris stopped what he was doing as she moved seats, before leaving the bus and contacting police.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the sexual exposure, which took place on August 29 this year.

Sexual behaviour ‘problem’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Morris, of Bank Street, Lochgelly, accepts “he has a problem in connection with sexual behaviour”.

She referred to phrasing in a social work report suggesting it was something akin to an addiction.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, she said it is clear the first offender – who is in full time employment and a relationship – needs support to address this.

In another court case heard earlier in the day, Ms Allan had pointed out sex offender registration only applies for a sexual exposure offence if the offender is sentenced to prison or if the complainer is under 18.

She said sex offender notification requirements were put in place when Morris appeared previously but police had contacted her firm and it was looked into further.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said it seemed “incongruous” that the matter does not fall under sex offender notification requirements because if prosecuted as a breach of the peace and Morris was fined, he could be made subject to registration for up to five years.

Sentencing Morris, the sheriff noted he is a young person who has demonstrated “very concerning behaviour” but has identified his wrongdoing and its root cause.

She said there is an appropriate alternative to custody that will better protect the public and gave Morris a three-year community payback order comprising supervision and a requirement to attend the Moving Forward 2 Change sexual offending programme.

She also ordered him to do 100 hours of unpaid work to “mark the court’s disapproval”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

