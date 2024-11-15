Dundee chip shop raiders served community sentences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee chip shop raiders served community sentences

Kelly Horn and Peter Winks ransacked and stole from Tony's takeaway on Linfield Place.

By Ciaran Shanks
Tony's takeaway, Dundee
Tony's takeaway was ransacked by the thieving pair. Image: DC Thomson

Thieves who ransacked a Dundee chip shop and stole its tills after taking the owner’s car have been spared prison sentences.

Keys to Tony’s takeaway on Linfield Place were discovered inside Zubair Saleem’s Mercedes when it was taken by Kelly Horn and Peter Winks.

They previously pled guilty to breaking into the shop on December 11-12 last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson outlined to Dundee Sheriff Court how Winks, 44, “ransacked the place and stole two cash registers and a CCTV unit – there was £200 within the tills.”

Winks and Horn, 35, were later apprehended by police, having managed to enter the shop just before 5.45am.

Winks had also stolen another vehicle which he had crashed into a fence.

It was found with the engine still running and the keys in the ignition.

Winks, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to stealing two cars on Janefield Place and Woodlands Terrace, respectively.

Both he and Horn, of Fairbairn Street, admitted breaking into the takeaway and stealing.

Repeat offender Winks has previously served prison sentences for housebreakings.

Crack addict

Solicitor Ross Bennett revealed how, after being released from prison in July 2023, Winks relapsed into crack cocaine use after trying to stay away from former associates.

“He would go along a series of cars and try the door handles.

“He found keys in the Mercedes and also found paperwork relating to that and thought this was an opportunity which he availed himself of.

“He accepts there would be psychological damage to the owner given that the place was ransacked.

“He feels he’s getting a bit old about the gills to be going in and out of prison.”

Horn’s solicitor, John Boyle, said his client was stable on a methadone programme and had no other cases outstanding.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Winks, who has served the equivalent of a two-year sentence on remand, on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence until January.

Horn was placed on a restriction of liberty order keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am for three months.

She was also made subject to supervision for two years with a conduct requirement to engage with addiction services.

