Home News Courts

River City star admonished over Dundee social club spitting and punching

Brian Leys was previously found guilty of assaulting a woman at the Fairmuir Social Club.

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian Leys
Brian Leys leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.

A River City actor who punched and spat on a woman in a Dundee social club has been spared punishment.

Brian Leys was previously found guilty of assaulting Shannon Devine on May 1 2022 at the Fairmuir Social Club.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Leys spat on her head, threw liquid from a cup at her, lunged towards her and repeatedly punched her on the head.

During a trial, 41-year-old claimed Ms Devine, her sister and other members of her party were mimicking him in the busy club.

Brian Leys
Brian Leys.

Ms Devine and her party arrived at the club on Balgay Street at 1.30pm and were drinking alcohol until the unsavoury incident unfolded at 7.30pm.

She told the court: “I turned around and Brian was leaning over the table screaming in my sister’s face.

“Brian wouldn’t stop screaming and when I asked him to calm down he spat at me and threw a drink over me.

“I had asked him what the problem was and he seems to think that we were talking about him.”

Ms Devine admitted spitting on Leys and throwing a drink at him in retaliation.

She claimed Leys “flew over” the table and was punching her as she lay between the floor and the seat.

Leys was grabbed by a man before leaving the premises.

Leys, who played Ash King in the Scottish soap opera, has seen his acting career put on hold since the allegations came to light.

Fairmuir Social Club
Fairmuir Social Club, Balgay Street.

Leys, of Blackness Road, was previously ordered to be of good behaviour by Sheriff Morag Fraser.

He returned to the dock on Thursday and defence solicitor Larry Flynn and prosecutor Michael Robertson confirmed he had been of good behaviour.

Sheriff Fraser admonished Leys, which means although the conviction will remain on his criminal record, he was spared a formal punishment.

She said: “I took the view that whilst this was an unpleasant incident, it was not entirely one-sided incident by any means.

“Taking into account Mr Leys’ previous good character and the fact that he has taken the opportunity to show this was an out of character incident, somewhat unusually, I am persuaded to admonish on this occasion.”

