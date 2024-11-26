Forensics student on register after sexual assaults in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forensics student on register after sexual assaults in Dundee

Paul Sherriffs was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at an Abertay University laboratory and then again days later after a night out in Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul Sherriffs
Paul Sherriffs.

An Abertay forensics student planted unwanted kisses on a woman at the university, before sexually assaulting her after a night out days later.

Paul Sherriffs was found guilty of both sexual assaults following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

After kissing the woman on the university campus in 2020 against her will, Sherriffs again struck in a city flat, placing his hands inside the woman’s underwear while she was drunk.

Now on the sex offenders register, Sherriffs will be sentenced in the new year after meeting with social workers.

Paul Sherriffs
Paul Sherriffs assaulted the woman on a night out. Image: Twitter

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Sherriffs kissed the woman on the lips without her consent during an incident at Abertay University in February 2020.

The woman knew Sherriffs and was later on a night out with him at The Counting House pub in the city centre.

The court heard Sherriffs placed his hand on the woman’s knee and messaged him to stop, which she said he did, before he asked if he could walk her home.

While the pair were on King Street in Dundee the woman said drunken Sherriffs sexually assaulted her.

Giving evidence via video link, she said: “What happened was wrong, it was non-consensual.

“I didn’t want it to happen. I felt violated. It was so wrong.”

Counting House
The Counting House on Dundee’s Reform Street.

She described pushing Sherriffs, with both of them falling and bruising their knees.

However, the woman allowed Sherriffs to continue walking her home where, she said, he tried to enter her flat without permission.

Accused’s ‘apology’

Sherriffs later sent a text message apologising, with the woman telling him what happened was “not okay”.

Sherriffs wrote: “For what it’s worth, I am truly sorry about last night.

“What happened last night was never my intention and I should not have gotten so drunk that I wasn’t in control.

“It can’t and won’t ever happen again.”

The woman believed this was an “acknowledgement of what happened” and “like it was wrong”.

Another of Sherriffs’ messages read: “I’m so incredibly sorry. You must hate me – I hate me too. I’m so sorry.

“I’m so sorry my actions led to this.”

Paul Sherriffs
Paul Sherriffs at Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, in the witness box, Sherriffs said this apology was purely for engaging in an act of infidelity.

“I knew she was dating this other guy,” he said.

Follow-up text angered victim

Sherriffs later wrote: “Feel free to tell me to f*** off but can I ask a question about last night?

“I wasn’t going to ask but my insecurities are getting the better of me. Was I any good at it?

“I was just wondering if I was okay at some of the stuff as I have never done it before.”

The woman responded: “I barely remember anything I just remember wanting it to stop.”

“We didn’t do anything really, you did stuff. I was so drunk I could barely stand.

“I wasn’t up for anything.”

The woman said she was “angry” after receiving the message and believed Sherriffs was “trying to dismiss the severity” of what occurred.

Avoided accused

She tried to avoid contact with Sherriffs, aided by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The woman told prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie she endured panic attacks and anxiety and required counselling.

Abertay University was informed in the summer of 2021 and the police contacted later.

Abertay University
Abertay University was informed, then the police. Image: DC Thomson

The woman agreed when Mrs Mackenzie asked if the reason she delayed informing the authorities was because she wanted to wait until she was ready.

Defence counsel Lewis Kennedy questioned why the woman did not speak out or walk away immediately Sheriffs touched her in the pub.

She said she did not want to embarrass him in front of his friends.

Mr Kennedy suggested their bruised knees were caused by drunkenly falling.

“It was something involving drunken clumsiness and not attempted seduction – is that not what happened?”

The woman said: “No it’s not.”

Earlier, it was put to her what actually happened was a short period of consensual intimacy at her flat before she told Sherriffs to stop, which he did.

She responded: “That’s false. Nothing happened inside my flat.”

Convicted

29-year-old Sherriffs, of Forebank Road in Dundee, was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman on two occasions on February 17 in 2020.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed him on the sex offenders register and deferred sentencing until January 21 for reports.

The sheriff said he found Sherriffs’ evidence “given the context, not to be believable.”

The sheriff found allegations of an earlier sexual assault at the university and the alleged sexual assault at Wetherspoons in Dundee to be not proven.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

