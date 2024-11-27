Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose

An “insulted” pool player pulled out a knife and tried to grab a man after feeling disrespected during a game in a Montrose bar.

Graeme Murray, 59, said “I’ll show you what I’m all about” before producing the blade in the Star Bar in Montrose.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Murray was “grudgingly” allowed to play with a trio of strangers but saw red after feeling insecure about his 8-ball skills.

Murray, who previously served a jail term almost 25 years ago, will return to court next year after admitting the May 24 2023 knife assault.

‘I’ll show you what I’m all about’

Fiscal depute Lee Corr explained how the group were playing pool at around 10.40pm and Murray asked if he could join them.

Mr Corr said: “The group grudgingly allowed him to play but the accused began to feel that the men felt he was a poor player.

“This caused him to feel insulted.

“He exchanged words with witness (Lee) Armstrong who stated to the accused that he wasn’t impressing anyone.

“The accused then said ‘I’ll show you what I’m all about’ and pulled out a folding knife from his pocket.”

Murray stepped towards and tried to grab Mr Armstrong.

He put the knife back in his pocket before having his arm taken hold of and ushered out of the pub.

One of the group went outside with Murray, who was seen to throw the knife on the ground before police arrived.

Guilty

Murray, of Union Street, Montrose, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Armstrong by presenting a knife at him, moving towards him and trying to seize him by the body.

He also admitted separate charges of possessing a knife and refusing to provide his details to police.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until January for a social work report to be obtained.

Murray’s bail order was allowed to continue.

