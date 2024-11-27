Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pool player pulled knife over 8-ball skills disrespect in Montrose

Graeme Murray pulled the knife in the Star Bar in Montrose

By Ciaran Shanks
Graeme Murray
Graeme Murray.

An “insulted” pool player pulled out a knife and tried to grab a man after feeling disrespected during a game in a Montrose bar.

Graeme Murray, 59, said “I’ll show you what I’m all about” before producing the blade in the Star Bar in Montrose.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Murray was “grudgingly” allowed to play with a trio of strangers but saw red after feeling insecure about his 8-ball skills.

Murray, who previously served a jail term almost 25 years ago, will return to court next year after admitting the May 24 2023 knife assault.

‘I’ll show you what I’m all about’

Fiscal depute Lee Corr explained how the group were playing pool at around 10.40pm and Murray asked if he could join them.

Mr Corr said: “The group grudgingly allowed him to play but the accused began to feel that the men felt he was a poor player.

“This caused him to feel insulted.

“He exchanged words with witness (Lee) Armstrong who stated to the accused that he wasn’t impressing anyone.

“The accused then said ‘I’ll show you what I’m all about’ and pulled out a folding knife from his pocket.”

The Star Bar in Montrose.

Murray stepped towards and tried to grab Mr Armstrong.

He put the knife back in his pocket before having his arm taken hold of and ushered out of the pub.

One of the group went outside with Murray, who was seen to throw the knife on the ground before police arrived.

Guilty

Murray, of Union Street, Montrose, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Armstrong by presenting a knife at him, moving towards him and trying to seize him by the body.

He also admitted separate charges of possessing a knife and refusing to provide his details to police.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until January for a social work report to be obtained.

Murray’s bail order was allowed to continue.

