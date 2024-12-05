Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault

Barry Thomson, 37, was sent to prison for seven months for punching a man to the ground.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nethergate taxi rank
The assault happened at the Nethergate taxi rank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A cowardly thug who knocked a stranger unconscious at a busy Dundee city centre taxi rank, then ran away, has been locked up.

Barry Thomson left the man with severe injuries after the “unprovoked” attack on Nethergate in front of horrified witnesses on March 19 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told how an aggressive Thomson tried to push his way to the front of the queue, before verbally abusing a group of women.

A man tried to intervene to calm the situation before being thumped by Thomson.

He was left unconscious and bloodied, with hospital scans later showing several fractures to parts of his face.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Thomson: “The evidence showed very clearly you were intoxicated and were behaving in an aggressive and rude manner towards a group of women who were waiting in a queue for a taxi after enjoying a night out in Dundee.

“The complainer tried to come to their assistance but before he could do so, you assaulted him.

“This was unprovoked. Your behaviour towards him and those women was unacceptable.”

Trial evidence

A trial previously heard from Susan Young, who had been in the queue at the time and said Thomson pushed behind her friends while acting aggressively.

Ms Young, 55, said: “He was approaching really closely calling us bitches, telling us we’d not be getting in three separate taxis and we would be getting in one taxi.

“He was generally just calling us names and swearing.

“I asked him why he was so angry and asked him to calm down.”

Describing the attack on the victim, who she did not know, Ms Young said: “He was at the end of the taxi queue with a group of people.

“He must have seen it (Thomson’s behaviour) and shouted something like ‘that’s women’.

“He just got punched and he was knocked out. He fell back and smashed his head on the ground and was unconscious.”

Ms Young said Thomson ran away towards a lane next to the Trades House Bar, while she and her friends stayed with the bloodied man, awaiting paramedics.

She replied “absolutely not” when it was suggested the victim was the aggressor.

Disputed facts

Painter and decorator Thomson, a convicted domestic abuser, claimed he acted in self-defence.

He said: “He has come from the back to middle of the queue to get in my face.

“I wasn’t the aggressor. I didn’t want to fight anybody. I wanted to get home.”

In cross-examination, prosecutor Michael Robertson said to Thomson: “You were the one acting aggressively in the taxi queue – he wasn’t acting aggressively in the queue.”

Thomson responded: “I punched him. I am very sorry I punched him. Some of the facts are not correct.

“I don’t think a push would stun someone enough to get them away.”

Thomson, who had to be reprimanded for interrupting evidence, claimed the female witnesses were “absolutely steaming drunk” and said they were verbally abusing him.

Jailed

Solicitor David Holmes said Thomson would have been in a position to pay compensation at £100 per month or perform unpaid work.

Sheriff Carmichael believed only one sentence was appropriate, however, saying: “You have some previous convictions including one with a domestic aggravation.

“There are some limited, non-custodial sentences available.

“However, due to the nature of this assault and the resulting injuries, a custodial sentence is required.

“This is also needed in order to reflect society’s disapproval of such behaviour.”

Thomson, 37, of Monart Road in Perth, was jailed for seven months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bruce Clark
Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Sick of court and bus break-in
Kenzie Goddard
Perth 'gunman' with 'TikTok lawyer' blasted by sheriff for 'courting media attention'
Alexander Gaul
Man dropped 'stage prop handgun' outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge
Alistair Montague
Dundee carjack thug jailed for nearly seven years
Nicky McKenzie
Woman fought back bravely during Dundee bag snatch robbery
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Quit steroids and E-cig theft
Calum Tole
Dundee killer who knifed grandfather in heart dies 12 years into life sentence
Dundee attempted rape scene
Dundee predator 'determined to have a victim for sexual crimes' is jailed
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis
Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams 'depressing' reports