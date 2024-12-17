Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding

A woman got involved in a drunken brawl at a Perth wedding.

Chelsea O’Rourke was “heavily intoxicated” during a flare-up with another guest in the city’s Civil Services Social Club.

The 26-year-old had been turfed out of the venue by the time police showed up.

It was then realised two children O’Rourke was meant to be looking after had been left on their own inside.

O’Rourke appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being too intoxicated to care for the youngsters – both under 10 – in the early hours of August 4 this year.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and engaging in a struggle with a rival guest.

Scrapping

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said O’Rourke was a guest at the wedding and attended with two children in her care.

“At about 12.15am, the accused became drunk and caused a scene at the locus.

“She was engaged in a heated argument with the complainer.

“A physical altercation took place and the accused pulled her hair.

“Numerous others had to get involved to try and separate them.”

Police were called to the St Leonard’s Bank venue.

They found O’Rourke outside, “still under the influence and incoherent”.

Ms Paterson said: “She was heavily intoxicated, slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet.”

The youngsters were taken by another guest, while O’Rourke was kept in custody until she was sober enough to be released.

‘A lesson hard learned’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “It is fair to say that Ms O’Rourke consumed alcohol to an excessive amount that evening.

“What happened was there was a discussion with the complainer, who had accused her of stealing.

“Both were pulling each other’s hair.

“She accepts that she should not have acted in this way.”

Mr Davie said: “She tells me she has not consumed any alcohol since.”

Sheriff William Wood told O’Rourke: “You are 26 and you are appearing in court for the first time.

“This seems to have been quite an unpleasant incident.

“There might have been cause for a dispute, but you can’t behave like that.”

O’Rourke, of Union Street, Perth, was fined £450.

“This has been a lesson hard learned,” the sheriff said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.