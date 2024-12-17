Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding

Chelsea O'Rourke was "heavily intoxicated" during a flare-up with another guest in the city's Civil Services Social Club.

By Jamie Buchan
Chelsea O'Rourke
Chelsea O'Rourke appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A woman got involved in a drunken brawl at a Perth wedding.

Chelsea O’Rourke was “heavily intoxicated” during a flare-up with another guest in the city’s Civil Services Social Club.

The 26-year-old had been turfed out of the venue by the time police showed up.

It was then realised two children O’Rourke was meant to be looking after had been left on their own inside.

O’Rourke appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being too intoxicated to care for the youngsters – both under 10 – in the early hours of August 4 this year.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and engaging in a struggle with a rival guest.

Scrapping

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said O’Rourke was a guest at the wedding and attended with two children in her care.

“At about 12.15am, the accused became drunk and caused a scene at the locus.

Chelsea O’Rourke leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

“She was engaged in a heated argument with the complainer.

“A physical altercation took place and the accused pulled her hair.

“Numerous others had to get involved to try and separate them.”

Police were called to the St Leonard’s Bank venue.

They found O’Rourke outside, “still under the influence and incoherent”.

Ms Paterson said: “She was heavily intoxicated, slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet.”

The youngsters were taken by another guest, while O’Rourke was kept in custody until she was sober enough to be released.

‘A lesson hard learned’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “It is fair to say that Ms O’Rourke consumed alcohol to an excessive amount that evening.

“What happened was there was a discussion with the complainer, who had accused her of stealing.

“Both were pulling each other’s hair.

“She accepts that she should not have acted in this way.”

Mr Davie said: “She tells me she has not consumed any alcohol since.”

Sheriff William Wood told O’Rourke: “You are 26 and you are appearing in court for the first time.

“This seems to have been quite an unpleasant incident.

“There might have been cause for a dispute, but you can’t behave like that.”

O’Rourke, of Union Street, Perth, was fined £450.

“This has been a lesson hard learned,” the sheriff said.

