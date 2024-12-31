‘Idiot’ shoplifter jailed for armed robbery on Arbroath Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

‘Idiot’ shoplifter jailed for armed robbery on Arbroath Co-op

Brian McKay produced a four-and-a-half-inch kitchen knife from his sleeve and told supermarket staff: "I don’t want to hurt anybody."

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian McKay. Image: Facebook
Brian McKay. Image: Facebook

A man with an attempted murder conviction who carried out a terrifying armed robbery in Arbroath is back behind bars.

Brian McKay produced a four-and-a-half-inch kitchen knife from his sleeve and told supermarket staff: “I don’t want to hurt anybody.”

The 38-year-old made off with bottles of alcohol from the Co-Op on Mayfield Terrace before being caught by police just minutes later.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael described McKay’s actions as “lawless” and “anti-social”.

He told him: “Arming yourself with a knife in this way showed a selfish disregard for the safety or peace of mind for any retail worker or member of the public who would be unfortunate enough to come across you.”

‘I know I’m an idiot’

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how McKay had been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted at the High Court for attempted murder in 2009.

McKay, who had been banned from the Co-Op for shoplifting, entered the shop at 10.25am on April 17 and was confronted by staff in the alcohol aisle.

McKay struck at a Co-op supermarket in Arbroath. Image: Google

However, they backed off after McKay produced the knife.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused was told to take what he wanted.

“He took bottles of Smirnoff vodka and Gordon’s gin from the shelf which had a total value of £55.”

McKay left the shop and police were contacted on 999.

At around 10.55am, officers were in a police van on Sidney Street when McKay saw them, dropped the bag and ran off.

He was restrained and stated: “I’m sorry. I know I’m an idiot.”

Spiral of drug misuse

The knife was recovered from his jacket pocket and McKay was arrested before being remanded in custody after an initial court appearance.

Perth prisoner McKay pled guilty to assaulting three staff members by presenting a knife at them and robbing them of alcohol.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “Prior to this he had separated from his partner.

“Sadly, his partner died one or two weeks after the separation and that sent him on a downward spiral of drug misuse.”

Mr Rennie said McKay was not asking for a social work report to be obtained and simply wanted a jail term.

Sheriff Carmichael sentenced him to 32 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Steven Hutton murder
Four to stand trial accused of Dundee murder
The Balgay Hill Bar.
Dundee man back behind bars for 'cowardly' pub assault on day of his release…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway 'sex assault' and doorstep harassment
Riot police and armed officers gained entry to the flat shortly before 6pm.
Man appears in court after 'police stand-off' in Cowdenbeath
Lee Sexton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth care firm's IT boss caught doing 125mph on A90
Penyo Kolev (Facebook pic) and Tihomir Petkov (Court grab), Dunfermline court hamesucken case. .. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; 23/12/2024
Trio unleashed 'sustained' assault on Fife man after smashing through his door
Scott Borthwick appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Deep trouble and desperate damage
Raheel Bajwa
Long list of restrictions imposed on high-risk Dundee TikTok predator
Safia Omar
Fife woman admits supplying ketamine to teenager who died next day