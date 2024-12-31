‘Idiot’ shoplifter jailed for armed robbery on Arbroath Co-op

A man with an attempted murder conviction who carried out a terrifying armed robbery in Arbroath is back behind bars.

Brian McKay produced a four-and-a-half-inch kitchen knife from his sleeve and told supermarket staff: “I don’t want to hurt anybody.”

The 38-year-old made off with bottles of alcohol from the Co-Op on Mayfield Terrace before being caught by police just minutes later.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael described McKay’s actions as “lawless” and “anti-social”.

He told him: “Arming yourself with a knife in this way showed a selfish disregard for the safety or peace of mind for any retail worker or member of the public who would be unfortunate enough to come across you.”

‘I know I’m an idiot’

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how McKay had been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted at the High Court for attempted murder in 2009.

McKay, who had been banned from the Co-Op for shoplifting, entered the shop at 10.25am on April 17 and was confronted by staff in the alcohol aisle.

However, they backed off after McKay produced the knife.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused was told to take what he wanted.

“He took bottles of Smirnoff vodka and Gordon’s gin from the shelf which had a total value of £55.”

McKay left the shop and police were contacted on 999.

At around 10.55am, officers were in a police van on Sidney Street when McKay saw them, dropped the bag and ran off.

He was restrained and stated: “I’m sorry. I know I’m an idiot.”

Spiral of drug misuse

The knife was recovered from his jacket pocket and McKay was arrested before being remanded in custody after an initial court appearance.

Perth prisoner McKay pled guilty to assaulting three staff members by presenting a knife at them and robbing them of alcohol.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “Prior to this he had separated from his partner.

“Sadly, his partner died one or two weeks after the separation and that sent him on a downward spiral of drug misuse.”

Mr Rennie said McKay was not asking for a social work report to be obtained and simply wanted a jail term.

Sheriff Carmichael sentenced him to 32 months in prison.

