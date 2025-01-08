Gleneagles chef keeps licence after knocking down pedestrian in Auchterarder

A Gleneagles Hotel chef has been allowed to keep his driving licence after knocking down a pedestrian on a street near his workplace.

Eoin Scallan did not see the woman because she was wearing black clothes after dark, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

The 35-year-old struck her with his Vauxhall Astra as she crossed Rossie Place, Auchterarder.

Scallan, a senior Chef De Partie at the Gleneagle’s Birnam restaurant, was originally charged with causing serious injury to pedestrian Linda Tarbet.

Prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to a charge of careless driving on February 11 2024.

Hit as she crossed the street

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said Ms Tarbet had been walking along the pavement, alongside her sister and two dogs just before 9pm.

“They were walking in a south-westerly direction,” he said.

“As they approached the junction with the High Street, Ms Tarbet stepped onto the roadway and proceeded to cross.

“At this time, the accused’s vehicle began to turn onto Rossie Place.

“It struck the complainer causing her to fall to the ground.”

Scallan stopped, got out of his car and went to the woman’s aid.

“Police officers attended at the scene,” said Mr Craib.

“The accused complied with all of their requirements.

“The complainer was meanwhile taken to hospital for treatment.”

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said: “On this evening, Mr Scallan was driving home.

“He stopped at the junction before moving off.

“It was a dark night and the complainer was wearing all black.

“However, he accepts this is no excuse and he takes full responsibility.”

Ms Downham said her client was working as a chef at Gleneagles.

She said his driving licence was not specifically required for his work but he regularly drives an elderly relative to hospital appointments.

Scallan already has three points on his licence from a previous speeding offence.

Level of carelessness

Sheriff Alison McKay told Scallan the offence with which he was originally charged carried a mandatory disqualification.

“What I have to consider in this case is the level of your carelessness.

“I also take into account you have a previous conviction for exceeding the speed limit.

“But your driving appears to be not ordinarily below the level of what the court might expect.

“I would consider your driving on this occasion to be somewhere in the middle band of carelessness.”

Scallan, of Glenburn Road, Auchterarder, was fined £500 and handed four penalty points.

