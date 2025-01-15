Ferry lout caused mayhem after being denied taxi entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ferry lout caused mayhem after being denied taxi entry

Dell Delaney attacked cars and threatened residents during his evening of chaos.

By Ciaran Shanks
North east Fife taxis failed inspection tests
The 23-year-old turned a knife on a resident who confronted him about the mayhem.

A knife-wielding lout attacked a taxi driver with a can of beer before embarking on a drunken rampage on a Broughty Ferry street.

Dell Delaney jumped on car bonnets, damaged windscreens and tried to cut tyres with a switchblade on Clinton Terrace.

The 23-year-old then turned a knife on a resident who confronted him about the mayhem.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Delaney’s onslaught was triggered after being denied a lift by a concerned taxi driver.

“Your behaviour was anti-social and selfish,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him.

“You damaged the property of members of the public who most likely have got enough to deal with rather than having to deal with your alcohol-fuelled tantrums.

“It’s bad enough that a custodial sentence must be considered.”

Taxi terror

Delaney was standing on Albany Road with a female but when the taxi driver came to collect them, he noticed Delaney was clutching a can of Tennent’s Lager.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The accused was refused entry whilst still drinking.

“The accused stated ‘f*** off’ and then threw the can at the witness through the partly opened window.

“This caused beer to land in the inside of the taxi cab and the witness had to duck to avoid being struck.”

The driver tried to leave but Delaney punched the rear windscreen and caused it to partly smash.

Police were contacted and the driver followed the pair as they headed towards Dawson Park.

Further destruction

Delaney was seen to cause a “substantial” dent to the roof of a BMW 3 series before jumping into a driveway on Clinton Terrace.

The thug started scratching paintwork and tried to cut the nearside tyre of a Mini Cooper with a black-handled switchblade.

A resident came out to confront Delaney and his associate, who he told to “f*** off”.

Mr Bell added: “In response, the accused walked up to the witness whilst holding a knife.

“This caused the witness to back away in fear of being attacked.

“The witness’ family came out to the street, causing the accused to calm down.”

Delaney told the man: “Sorry, I didn’t realise you had kids.”

He kicked the BMW’s driver’s door wing mirror and was filmed jumping on the windscreen of a black Suzuki Swift

The windscreen smashed before Delaney and the associate walked off.

Worldwide shortage of medication

Multiple police units were called out and Delaney, of Balbeggie Street, was eventually traced.

He pled guilty to seven different charges from the incidents on June 5 this year.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was not medicated at the time due to a “worldwide shortage” of his medication.

Ms Jethwa said: “He was drinking to excess and using other ways of coping with his particular difficulties.

“He became involved in this catalogue of offence.

“He continues to reside with his mother and she is a great source of support for him.

“He accepts how serious these matters are and he’s been very concerned – as he rightly should be – about the outcome.”

Sheriff Carmichael imposed an alternative to custody in the form of 180 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision.

