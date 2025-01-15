Ferry lout caused mayhem after being denied taxi entry

A knife-wielding lout attacked a taxi driver with a can of beer before embarking on a drunken rampage on a Broughty Ferry street.

Dell Delaney jumped on car bonnets, damaged windscreens and tried to cut tyres with a switchblade on Clinton Terrace.

The 23-year-old then turned a knife on a resident who confronted him about the mayhem.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Delaney’s onslaught was triggered after being denied a lift by a concerned taxi driver.

“Your behaviour was anti-social and selfish,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him.

“You damaged the property of members of the public who most likely have got enough to deal with rather than having to deal with your alcohol-fuelled tantrums.

“It’s bad enough that a custodial sentence must be considered.”

Taxi terror

Delaney was standing on Albany Road with a female but when the taxi driver came to collect them, he noticed Delaney was clutching a can of Tennent’s Lager.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The accused was refused entry whilst still drinking.

“The accused stated ‘f*** off’ and then threw the can at the witness through the partly opened window.

“This caused beer to land in the inside of the taxi cab and the witness had to duck to avoid being struck.”

The driver tried to leave but Delaney punched the rear windscreen and caused it to partly smash.

Police were contacted and the driver followed the pair as they headed towards Dawson Park.

Further destruction

Delaney was seen to cause a “substantial” dent to the roof of a BMW 3 series before jumping into a driveway on Clinton Terrace.

The thug started scratching paintwork and tried to cut the nearside tyre of a Mini Cooper with a black-handled switchblade.

A resident came out to confront Delaney and his associate, who he told to “f*** off”.

Mr Bell added: “In response, the accused walked up to the witness whilst holding a knife.

“This caused the witness to back away in fear of being attacked.

“The witness’ family came out to the street, causing the accused to calm down.”

Delaney told the man: “Sorry, I didn’t realise you had kids.”

He kicked the BMW’s driver’s door wing mirror and was filmed jumping on the windscreen of a black Suzuki Swift

The windscreen smashed before Delaney and the associate walked off.

Worldwide shortage of medication

Multiple police units were called out and Delaney, of Balbeggie Street, was eventually traced.

He pled guilty to seven different charges from the incidents on June 5 this year.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was not medicated at the time due to a “worldwide shortage” of his medication.

Ms Jethwa said: “He was drinking to excess and using other ways of coping with his particular difficulties.

“He became involved in this catalogue of offence.

“He continues to reside with his mother and she is a great source of support for him.

“He accepts how serious these matters are and he’s been very concerned – as he rightly should be – about the outcome.”

Sheriff Carmichael imposed an alternative to custody in the form of 180 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision.

