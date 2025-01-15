Police help rescue man from water at Leven beach

Police have helped rescue a man from the water at Leven Beach.

A multi-agency operation was launched on the town’s promenade on Tuesday night.

Police and coastguard officers were seen searching the area before a man was safely removed from the water.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “A man was pulled out of the water at Leven Beach on Tuesday night.

“We received a call at 9.58pm and dispatched two teams to assist.

“Police had already got him out of the water by the time we arrived.

“We got the call to stop 10.30pm.”

Police Scotland confirmed the man had been recovered safely by officers.