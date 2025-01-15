Traffic disruption on M9 near Stirling after burst water main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic disruption on M9 near Stirling after burst water main

A northbound lane closure will be set up.

By Ellidh Aitken
The M9 near Cambusbarron. Image: Google Street View
Drivers are facing disruption on the M9 near Stirling after a water main burst.

A northbound lane closure will be put in place near Cambusbarron as Scottish Water carries out repairs.

Three-way traffic management will also be set up on Birkhill Road at the junction with Stewart Street to provide site access.

Residents in the FK7 and FK8 areas were left without water supply on Wednesday morning after the 15-inch pipe burst.

Borestone Primary School and Nursery on Newpark Crescent was also shut due to water issues.

Scottish Water confirmed supply was restored at around 12pm while the school reopened to pupils at 11am.

The water main is located in a wooded area close to the M9 at Cambusbarron.

Traffic Scotland reported the motorway was restricted for a time on Wednesday but it has since been cleared.

However, more repair work is required.

An update on the Scottish Water website said: “Water supplies have now been restored for customers in FK7 and FK8 following a burst on a 15-inch water main this morning located near the M9 motorway in Cambusbarron.

Three-way traffic management will be set up at the junction of Birkhill Road and Stewart Street. Image: Google Street View

“Valve operations have been carried out on our network to isolate the water main and restore water supplies for customers who had experienced an interruption this morning.

“The burst is located in a wooded area off the northbound carriageway on the M9, and tree removal works will be required to allow our teams to carry out the required repair.

“With the agreement of Amey, we are arranging a lane closure Northbound on the M9 to ensure the safety of the public and our teams whilst this work takes place.

“Three-way traffic management will also be set-up on the flyby over the M9 on Birkhill Road at the junction with Stewart Street to provide access to site for our materials and equipment.

“As the water supply is being restored, you may experience low / intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes.

“Our “Unplanned Interruption to Your Water Supply” factsheet will help you to resolve this issue.

“Some customers may also experience discoloured water which is normal after such an incident.

“Our factsheet on discoloured water provides information on how to resolve this type of issue.

“If you experience brown water, we advise to allow your cold-water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.

“We apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience or disruption this morning, and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Conversation