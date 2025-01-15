Traffic disruption on M9 near Stirling after burst water main

Drivers are facing disruption on the M9 near Stirling after a water main burst.

A northbound lane closure will be put in place near Cambusbarron as Scottish Water carries out repairs.

Three-way traffic management will also be set up on Birkhill Road at the junction with Stewart Street to provide site access.

Residents in the FK7 and FK8 areas were left without water supply on Wednesday morning after the 15-inch pipe burst.

Borestone Primary School and Nursery on Newpark Crescent was also shut due to water issues.

Scottish Water confirmed supply was restored at around 12pm while the school reopened to pupils at 11am.

The water main is located in a wooded area close to the M9 at Cambusbarron.

Traffic Scotland reported the motorway was restricted for a time on Wednesday but it has since been cleared.

However, more repair work is required.

An update on the Scottish Water website said: “Water supplies have now been restored for customers in FK7 and FK8 following a burst on a 15-inch water main this morning located near the M9 motorway in Cambusbarron.

“Valve operations have been carried out on our network to isolate the water main and restore water supplies for customers who had experienced an interruption this morning.

“The burst is located in a wooded area off the northbound carriageway on the M9, and tree removal works will be required to allow our teams to carry out the required repair.

“With the agreement of Amey, we are arranging a lane closure Northbound on the M9 to ensure the safety of the public and our teams whilst this work takes place.

“Three-way traffic management will also be set-up on the flyby over the M9 on Birkhill Road at the junction with Stewart Street to provide access to site for our materials and equipment.

“As the water supply is being restored, you may experience low / intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes.

“Our “Unplanned Interruption to Your Water Supply” factsheet will help you to resolve this issue.

“Some customers may also experience discoloured water which is normal after such an incident.

“Our factsheet on discoloured water provides information on how to resolve this type of issue.

“If you experience brown water, we advise to allow your cold-water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.

“We apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience or disruption this morning, and thank them for their patience and understanding.”