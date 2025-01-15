Fife over-40s dating event launched ‘to get people out the house’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife over-40s dating event launched ‘to get people out the house’

Singles can meet at the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch.

By Ben MacDonald
The Laurel Bank Hotel will host the event
The event will take place at the Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: Supplied

A dating event for over-40s is coming to Fife aiming to “get people out the house”.

New Beginnings – Fife Singles will host the event at the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch on February 21.

The group hopes to hold other events across Fife if the first one is a success.

A spokesperson said: “There is nowhere for people to meet and there is nothing like speed dating nights taking place.

“Trying to find a partner these days can be fairly boring – you either have to scroll through your phone or meet by chance.

Fife dating event to ‘connect people with same interests’

“We wanted to offer something new to help get people out of the house and to connect with someone with the same interests.

“We initially wanted the event to be for people between the ages of 40 and 60, but received a few messages from people over 60 asking why they aren’t allowed to come.”

The organisers say the night will feature a range of fun activities.

The spokesperson said: “We’re still trying to sort out what guests can expect from the night but we have a couple of great ideas.

“One thing we’ll do is have everyone write a couple of their interests on a sheet of A4 paper.

“We will then pin them to a wall and people can then see if there’s someone they’d like to pair with.

Tinder logo on phone
The event aims to get people off dating apps like Tinder. Image: Shutterstock

“We’re also considering issuing compliment cards during the event.

“Once you’ve spoken to someone, you can write down two or three things about what you liked about them that will be passed over.

“Even if you don’t find a match on the night, you can go away with the cards feeling confident in yourself.

“You don’t have to drink. The hotel has an entire range of non-alcoholic options so you can enjoy your evening without the need to get drunk.”

They added: “Despite this event being for over-40s, there is the hope that we can offer events for others.

“We’d like to host LGBTQ+ nights. If there’s also an interest for under 40s we’d love to do something to cater for that group as well.

The group hopes to run more events in Fife. Image: Supplied

“We absolutely want to hold more events across Fife.

“Once the Markinch event finishes we want to host one in St Andrews and Cupar, then across the other side of Fife with Dunfermline.

“We are going to be looking for other venues to hold these events. If any establishment would like us to come to them please get in touch.”

Tickets for the February event cost £25 and are available to buy through Eventbrite.

The Laurel Bank Hotel recently appeared on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed, taking the overall prize.

