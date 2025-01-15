Fife over-40s dating event launched ‘to get people out the house’

A dating event for over-40s is coming to Fife aiming to “get people out the house”.

New Beginnings – Fife Singles will host the event at the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch on February 21.

The group hopes to hold other events across Fife if the first one is a success.

A spokesperson said: “There is nowhere for people to meet and there is nothing like speed dating nights taking place.

“Trying to find a partner these days can be fairly boring – you either have to scroll through your phone or meet by chance.

Fife dating event to ‘connect people with same interests’

“We wanted to offer something new to help get people out of the house and to connect with someone with the same interests.

“We initially wanted the event to be for people between the ages of 40 and 60, but received a few messages from people over 60 asking why they aren’t allowed to come.”

The organisers say the night will feature a range of fun activities.

The spokesperson said: “We’re still trying to sort out what guests can expect from the night but we have a couple of great ideas.

“One thing we’ll do is have everyone write a couple of their interests on a sheet of A4 paper.

“We will then pin them to a wall and people can then see if there’s someone they’d like to pair with.

“We’re also considering issuing compliment cards during the event.

“Once you’ve spoken to someone, you can write down two or three things about what you liked about them that will be passed over.

“Even if you don’t find a match on the night, you can go away with the cards feeling confident in yourself.

“You don’t have to drink. The hotel has an entire range of non-alcoholic options so you can enjoy your evening without the need to get drunk.”

They added: “Despite this event being for over-40s, there is the hope that we can offer events for others.

“We’d like to host LGBTQ+ nights. If there’s also an interest for under 40s we’d love to do something to cater for that group as well.

“We absolutely want to hold more events across Fife.

“Once the Markinch event finishes we want to host one in St Andrews and Cupar, then across the other side of Fife with Dunfermline.

“We are going to be looking for other venues to hold these events. If any establishment would like us to come to them please get in touch.”

Tickets for the February event cost £25 and are available to buy through Eventbrite.

The Laurel Bank Hotel recently appeared on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed, taking the overall prize.