Courts

Thieves steal £130k of copper cabling in Dunfermline

The thieves left a trail of devastation at Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.

By Jamie McKenzie
Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.
Thieves left a trail of destruction at Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.

Thieves have stolen £130,000 worth of copper cabling in Dunfermline in two separate thefts.

Police are investigating the major theft at Bellyeoman Park, near Robertson Road, which took place between Wednesday January 15 and Thursday January 16.

Photographs from the scene show a trail of dug-out earth – tens of metres long – across a section of the park.

One local resident said: “I was walking through the park and noticed a long strip of ground which had been dug up.

“The bucket part of a digger had also been left at the scene.

“I would imagine those responsible were organised and would have known cabling was buried there”.

Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.
Suspected thieves left a trail of destruction at Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a similar incident between December 11 and 18 last year in a field adjacent to Buckyburn Place, Dunfermline.

Both theft locations are not far from each other.

The combined cost of these materials was in excess of £130,000 and the theft involved heavy machinery.

Sergeant Gayle Hopton said: “Enquiries are continuing into this high-value theft and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around this time to come forward.

“If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, including any suspicious vehicles or heavy machinery, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1374 of Thursday 16 January 2025.

Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.
The long patch of ground dug up at Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson
Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.
The damage is clear to see at Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson

Regarding the Bellyeoman Park theft, a Scottish Power Energy Networks spokesperson said: “We are aware of possible activity in the area and are assisting the police with their enquiries.”

Fife Council grounds maintenance manager, Stephen Duffy, said: “We’re working in partnership with SP Energy to find a solution regarding the repair costs of the ground.

“We hope to start that restoration work at the beginning of February.”

