Wife suffered years of ‘culture clash’ misery in Dundee, court hears

Haseeb Ahmed subjected his wife to controlling behaviour after their arranged marriage.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A controlling husband who subjected his wife to years of misery in their arranged marriage in Dundee has been ordered to stay away from her.

Haseeb Ahmed forced the woman to carry out all of the household chores and isolated her from her family between March 2021 and April 2024 at an address in Dundee.

Ahmed, 32, ordered police to leave his home after they helped the woman escape from his hegemony.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how there were “cultural expectations” of the woman which, according to Ahmed’s solicitor, “clashes with our culture”.

The pair were married in Pakistan in March 2020 before she moved in with Ahmed, who works at his family’s takeaway business, at an address in Dundee.

Confiscated phone

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “She was required to undertake all the domestic chores including cooking and cleaning.

“Carrying out the domestic chores would take her all day.”

The court heard how the woman would repeatedly ask to see her aunt and uncle who lived in the city but this was blocked by Ahmed, who also confiscated his wife’s phone.

“If she wanted to go anywhere he said she to be accompanied by him or his family,” Mr Bell said.

“She used her mobile phone as a means of contacting her family in Pakistan.

“They raised concerns with her family in Dundee after not being able to make contact with her.”

‘How can she leave without permission?’

Matters finally came to a head on April 26 last year when her aunt and uncle attended the address to rescue her.

Mr Bell added: “The complainer attempted to leave (with her aunt and uncle); however, the accused grabbed hold of her arm.

“Police attended and traced the accused. The complainer was upset and crying while sitting on a step.

“She left with her aunt and uncle and said it was her preference over staying with the accused.”

Agitated Ahmed told police: “How can she leave without permission? I am her husband, she’s not allowed to go without permission.”

The officers told Ahmed she was free to leave anytime she wished.

He told the police to leave before being formally arrested and charged.

Culture clash claim

First offender Ahmed, of Erskine Street, appeared in the dock for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards his wife.

Solicitor Joe Myles said: “Prior to his marriage, he had no previous relationships.

“The marriage was an arranged marriage.

“There were cultural expectations of (the woman) which clashes with our culture.

“Mr Ahmed has pled to preventing her from leaving unaccompanied.

“He discouraged that. She asked and he would say no. His wife would comply with the requests.

“Mr Ahmed did not appreciate the extent of how unhappy she was.”

Ahmed, who appeared to wipe away tears in the dock, was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

The community payback order imposed by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael was an alternative to custody with Ahmed also subject to a three-year non-harassment order.

