Victor Lopez jets in to complete Dundee switch from Monterrey – but the move isn’t done yet

Victor Lopez has jetted into Scotland to complete his loan switch to Dundee from Monterrey.

However, there are still parts of the deal to be done.

Rayados and the Dark Blues entered a strategic partnership in November that would see the Mexican top-flight side send promising youngsters to Scotland.

That has seen Cesar Garza arrive and impress in his early performances. It is expected Lopez will be a team-mate of his at Dens Park in a similar year-long loan deal.

The deal for Lopez, however, has proved to be more tricky.

He was on loan at Liga MX outfit Queretaro in the first half of the campaign. Lopez was recalled by his parent club after not getting the first-team minutes expected there.

Derby arrival

Lopez has now flown to Scotland, arriving on Sunday night and will be at Dens Park for Monday’s crunch derby against rivals Dundee United.

However, he will be unable to be included in the matchday squad.

A visa is still to be secured for the Mexico U/23 international and the deal is not yet confirmed between the clubs.

The expectation is dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s will be completed by Tuesday – then comes the wait for a green light from the Home Office.

Twenty-one-year-old Lopez is a wide attacker, having mainly played as a winger in his fledgling career.

He has played 21 senior matches for Monterrey and three for Queretaro this term, scoring four goals.

One of those came for Queretaro against parent club Rayados this season while he featured in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami last term.

He’s also no stranger to goals in Mexican youth football and Dundee boss Tony Docherty is excited to have another promising youngster to work with at Dens Park, should all go as planned this week.

“Victor Lopez is another one, through our strategic partnership with Monterrey, we have identified and feel he could really enhance our team,” he said earlier this month.

“He is another who can come in and we would like to help them realise their potential.”