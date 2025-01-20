Victor Lopez jets in to complete Dundee switch from Monterrey – but the move isn’t done yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victor Lopez jets in to complete Dundee switch from Monterrey – but the move isn’t done yet

The attacker hopes to become the second Mexican arrival at Dens Park in the January transfer window.

By George Cran
Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Monterrey attacker Victor Lopez is close to a move to Dundee. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Victor Lopez has jetted into Scotland to complete his loan switch to Dundee from Monterrey.

However, there are still parts of the deal to be done.

Rayados and the Dark Blues entered a strategic partnership in November that would see the Mexican top-flight side send promising youngsters to Scotland.

That has seen Cesar Garza arrive and impress in his early performances. It is expected Lopez will be a team-mate of his at Dens Park in a similar year-long loan deal.

The deal for Lopez, however, has proved to be more tricky.

He was on loan at Liga MX outfit Queretaro in the first half of the campaign. Lopez was recalled by his parent club after not getting the first-team minutes expected there.

Derby arrival

Victor Lopez of Monterrey takes on Inter Miami
Monterrey winger Victor Lopez takes on Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup – he is expected to take on Scottish football with Dundee FC. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Lopez has now flown to Scotland, arriving on Sunday night and will be at Dens Park for Monday’s crunch derby against rivals Dundee United.

However, he will be unable to be included in the matchday squad.

A visa is still to be secured for the Mexico U/23 international and the deal is not yet confirmed between the clubs.

The expectation is dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s will be completed by Tuesday – then comes the wait for a green light from the Home Office.

Twenty-one-year-old Lopez is a wide attacker, having mainly played as a winger in his fledgling career.

He has played 21 senior matches for Monterrey and three for Queretaro this term, scoring four goals.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spoke about Victor Lopez earlier this month. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

One of those came for Queretaro against parent club Rayados this season while he featured in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami last term.

He’s also no stranger to goals in Mexican youth football and Dundee boss Tony Docherty is excited to have another promising youngster to work with at Dens Park, should all go as planned this week.

“Victor Lopez is another one, through our strategic partnership with Monterrey, we have identified and feel he could really enhance our team,” he said earlier this month.

“He is another who can come in and we would like to help them realise their potential.”

