Home Sport Football Dundee FC

What Dundee fans can expect from new signing Imari Samuels as Tony Docherty reveals latest on Victor Lopez move

The left-sided defender has been a long-term target for the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
Dundee sign left back Imari Samuels from Brighton and Hove Albion. Image: David Young

Dundee fans can expect “finesse” and “brilliant delivery” from new signing Imari Samuels after the 21-year-old agreed a move from Brighton.

The England U/20 international made the switch from the Premier League outfit by signing a two-and-a-half year deal on Monday.

And he is available for selection to face Celtic tonight.

Dens boss Tony Docherty revealed the move was a long time in the making.

“Imari has always been on my radar since I have come to the club,” the Dark Blues gaffer said.

Imari Samuels in action for Brighton. Image: PA
Imari Samuels in action for Brighton. Image: PA

“He is one we have targeted in every window.

“He’s a really talented left-back/wing-back, who moved for quite a bit of money from Reading to Brighton.

“He has played at every level up to U/20s with England.

“I am delighted the club have backed us in making it a permanent deal because I feel there is real potential to develop him.

“The pleasing thing for me is that he had other suitors but he, his agent and representatives saw the development other players have had here.

“Hopefully, it being a permanent two-and-a-half year deal, we can develop him and help him realise his potential.”

Finesse

Samuels has moved north of the border in search of first-team football after finding game time hard to come by at Premier League Brighton.

He has played just once for the senior side and featured four times on loan at Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood Town last season in League One.

What, though, can Dundee fans expect from the youngster?

“He has real finesse and is a very good player,” Docherty said.

Imari Samuels
Imari Samuels left Brighton to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at Dens Park. Image: Ken Asakura/Shutterstock

“He is very technical and good on the ball, has pace and a wand of a left foot with brilliant delivery.

“There are things in his game we have to develop but between him and Ziyad Larkeche, what I always want is real competition.

“We have that in that area and Imari brings in real quality.

“You don’t train every day at a club like Brighton unless you can handle yourself in that environment.”

Victor Lopez

Samuels’ arrival is set to be followed by another in Victor Lopez from Monterrey.

The Mexican top-flight outfit teamed up with Dundee in a strategic partnership in November and sent Cesar Garza on loan.

Now they plan to send Lopez to Dens Park on a year-long switch.

Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Monterrey attacker Victor Lopez is close to a move to Dundee. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

However, there is still work to be done to complete the move.

Asked about Lopez, Docherty replied: “There is some red tape to go through with that.

“It is real forward thinking from the club.

“You see the benefits with the partnership with Burnley and Seun Adewumi.

“You see it with Cesar Garza when he made his debut and Victor Lopez is another one, through our strategic partnership with Monterrey, we have identified and feel he could really enhance our team.

“He is another who can come in and we would like to help them realise their potential.”

Samuels is available to face Celtic in the Premiership on Tuesday night but there are major doubts over Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson.

Both missed out against Rangers on Thursday, Cameron with flu and Robertson with a knee injury.

Both will be given every chance to prove their fitness.

Definitely out are Joe Shaughnessy, Ziyad Larkeche, Scott Fraser, Jordan McGhee, Billy Koumetio and Antonio Portales.

