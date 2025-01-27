Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law accused of extortion and drug dealing after Dundee death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law accused of extortion and drug dealing after Dundee death

Ramsay El-Nakla has been charged with extortion and class A drug offences following the death of a man in Dundee.

By Grant McCabe and Connor Gordon
Police on Morgan Street in January 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police on Morgan Street in January 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The brother-in-law of former First Minister Humza Yousaf is to stand trial after he was charged with extortion and class A drug offences following the death of a man in Dundee.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 37, pleaded not guilty via his legal team to the allegations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Co-accused Stephen Stewart, 51, Jennifer Souter, 39, and Victoria McGowan, 42, also face charges on the same indictment including the culpable homicide of 36 year-old Ryan Munro.

El-Nakia is not accused of being involved in the alleged killing.

It is instead claimed El-Nakla along with the other three “with the intention of menacing” Mr Munro did put him in a state of alarm that he would be harmed at a flat in Morgan Street, Dundee on January 9 and 10 last year.

Allegations

Prosecutors state they did “intimidate” the man and did “extort a sum of money from him by threats”.

El-Nakla alone is separately accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Dundee.

Along with Stewart and McGowan, he faces a similar charge in relation to heroin.

Glasgow High Court

Stewart, Souter and McGowan meantime are alleged to have killed Mr Munro at the flat in Morgan Street on January 10.

It is claimed the man was intimidated and threatened, put in “extreme” fear and alarm causing him to escape via a window at the property.

This is said to have seen him fall from a height and hit the ground.

Prosecutors state Mr Munro was so severely hurt that he died there.

Stewart, Souter and McGowan are also accused of a separate charge of abducting Mr Munro over the two days.

McGowan faces further drug accusations.

‘Incrimination’ defence

Lawyers for Stewart, Souter and McGowan also pleaded not guilty on their behalf.

Stewart and Souter have each lodged a special defence of incrimination.

None of the four accused appeared in court today/yesterday.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC is leading the prosecution in the case.

The court heard discussions are ongoing as to how the important evidence of a teenager will be taken.

A trial was set and is schedule to begin in December 2025. It could last around 10 days.

Lord Scott said: “The High Court in Dundee cannot accommodate the trial due to the number of accused people which is why it’s fixed for Edinburgh even though Dundee would have been preferable.”

A judge will be allocated for the trial at a later date.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Vimal Verma
Assistant manager jailed for 'terrifying' blaze at Stirlingshire hotel
Corrin Elder
Fife teen who left friend with brain scarring in baseball cap row assault gets…
Daniel Mustard
Illegal driver broke cyclist's shoulder in Brechin crash
Kenneth Douglas
Axe-wielding thug held girlfriend prisoner in Perth flat
Leanne Ellington
Shoplifter asks for prison after Dundee Tesco needle stab 'promise'
Morrison's Perth
Thug broke beggar's wrist in assault outside Perth supermarket
Nunchuk
Fife stone mason had nunchuck because neighbours' noise kept him 'awake for 5 days'
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Abuser from Dundee who thrust thumbs into girlfriend's eyes is spared jail
Glasgow High Court exterior
Attacker raped young teenager in Stirling
Forfar Sheriff Court
Angus drug mule's sentence extended for tackling debt with more dealing