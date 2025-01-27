Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: ‘I did not know who the man was’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: ‘I did not know who the man was’

Nicola Gordon told a court that she had never previously met Bill Ireland before he approached her at the Rejects shop in Kirkcaldy on January 6 2023.

By Dave Finlay
Bill Ireland
Bill Ireland died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland

A shoplifter accused of killing a man at a Fife store claimed that she was not aware that he was a security officer at the time of the incident.

Gordon, 37, said that at the time she went shoplifting to fund her drug habit.

“I was addicted to heroin and crack cocaine,” she said.

Gordon told the High Court in Edinburgh that Mr Ireland got a hold of her by the “scruff of my jacket” and pinned her into a wall.

Rejects store in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

She said: “I started panicking. I was wriggling.

“I did not know who the man was. He still had not disclosed to me he was a security guard by this point.”

“I have been caught shoplifting before and I have never experienced anything like that. It was more confusing than anything else. It all happened so fast,” she told her counsel Michael Meehan KC.

Drug habit

Advocate depute Alan Mackay asked Gordon how much her drug habit was costing her per day at the time of the incident and she replied; “Hundreds of pounds.”

Gordon, who described herself as an ex-addict, accepted that she stole four tins of paint from the shop on January 6 in 2023 and a friend had also taken knives from the premises.

Edinburgh High Court
Edinburgh High Court.

She said of Mr Ireland: “I didn’t know he was security. I thought he was an ordinary member of the public because that has happened to me before.”

Gordon and her mother, Teresa Gordon, 59, both of Kirkcaldy, in Fife, have denied that they committed the culpable homicide of Mr Ireland, who was the head of security at the store.

It is alleged that they assaulted Mr Ireland, then in the course of his employment, and struggled with him, behaved in an aggressive manner towards him, repeatedly struck him on the legs with a zimmer frame whereby he sustained a cardiac arrhythmia, fell to the ground and died.

The mother and daughter had faced a further charge of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the shop in Kirkcaldy on January 6 in 2023 while acting with another but were acquitted of the charge after the Crown withdrew it.

The trial before Lady Ross continues.

