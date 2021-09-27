Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Woman feels ‘trapped’ in 11th-floor flat as Hilltown multi lift breaks down

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 27 2021, 8.40am
Gill Webster says she is "trapped" on the 11th floor of Tulloch Court due to a broken lift.
Gill Webster says she is "trapped" on the 11th floor of Tulloch Court due to a broken lift.

A wheelchair-bound woman says she is “trapped” in her home on the 11th floor of a Dundee multi due to a broken-down lift.

Gill Webster fears what will happen in an emergency – as she is unable to get to or from her home while the lift is out of order.

It comes after the lift, which serves odd-numbered floors at Tulloch Court in the Hilltown, broke down twice.

Gill said: “I am a prisoner in my home on the 11th floor – with the lift out of order I have no way of getting out of the building.

“If I become unwell or there is a fire I will be trapped . I don’t know how anyone would get me out of here – I am very, very worried, terrified really.”

Gill is stuck on the 11th floor as the lift is out of order.

Gill, who lost a leg six years ago, says the lift broke down on Tuesday while she was out of the building.

It was fixed on the day, but then it broke down again on Wednesday.

She said: “This time I was in my flat. The engineers came again but they told me they couldn’t fix the lift on that occasion.

“They then told me that it would be at least a week before the lift is mended. That really scared me.

“It means I will be trapped in my flat until the lift is mended.

‘It doesn’t bear thinking about what could happen’

“There is no way for me to get out of here. It doesn’t bear thinking about what could happen in the case of an emergency.

“The nurses who came to see me climbed 11 flights of stairs. Many people don’t appreciate that you can go up or down a flight of stairs – sadly that just isn’t an option for me.”

Gill – who says the issue is also affecting her mental health – has been fighting to get rehomed for years, but so far has had no success.

She added: “The situation is ridiculous and there is no sign of me getting a ground-floor flat.

Gill says she feels trapped

“I think the whole situation is also about to get worse when improvements start on the multis.

“The engineers have told me to expect the lifts to be completely out of operation for 14 weeks during the work.

“I am absolutely desperate to be rehoused to much more suitable accommodation before then.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are currently working to repair the odd lift at Tulloch Court at the earliest opportunity.

“While the repairs are ongoing, we have contacted all affected residents to provide advice and support.

Council working with police and fire service

“This has included working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland colleagues to advise tenants who may require support on evacuation plans in the event of an emergency.”

He added: “Our Safety and Alarm Response Centre (SARC) are onsite during the day and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are also carrying out additional daily support checks for anyone affected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier