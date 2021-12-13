Man suffers head injuries after assault in Dundee city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries during an assault near Dundee’s city centre at the weekend.

Police are investigating after the 32-year-old was injured outside Casa bar and restaurant on Nethergate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

Police inquiries are now ongoing to track down the attacker.

One man who asked not to be named said he was returning home from a night out when he saw paramedics tending to the man.

He added: “I was just heading back towards Perth Road and I saw the emergency crews at the scene.

“It was all a bit unclear what had happened and he was taken away by paramedics.

“I’m shocked just to hear the extent of the guys injuries. Given the time of year the city centre was still really busy.

“I think that was only heightened at that time by folk waiting for taxis.”

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 2.45 am on Sunday December 12, police received a report of a man injured outside Casa, Nethergate, Dundee after being assaulted.

“Emergency services attended and the 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was treated for a head injury before being released.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and trace the person or persons responsible.”