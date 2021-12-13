Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man suffers head injuries after assault in Dundee city centre

By James Simpson
December 13 2021, 1.24pm Updated: December 13 2021, 1.30pm
Nethergate, Dundee.
A man was taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries during an assault near Dundee’s city centre at the weekend.

Police are investigating after the 32-year-old was injured outside Casa bar and restaurant on Nethergate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

Police inquiries are now ongoing to track down the attacker.

One man who asked not to be named said he was returning home from a night out when he saw paramedics tending to the man.

He added: “I was just heading back towards Perth Road and I saw the emergency crews at the scene.

“It was all a bit unclear what had happened and he was taken away by paramedics.

“I’m shocked just to hear the extent of the guys injuries. Given the time of year the city centre was still really busy.

“I think that was only heightened at that time by folk waiting for taxis.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 2.45 am on Sunday December 12, police received a report of a man injured outside Casa, Nethergate, Dundee after being assaulted.

“Emergency services attended and the 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was treated for a head injury before being released.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and trace the person or persons responsible.”

