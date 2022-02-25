‘Deep sadness’ over final service at Dundee’s Stobswell church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

‘Deep sadness’ over final service at Dundee’s Stobswell church

By Emma O'Neill
February 25 2022, 5.02pm
Dr Jean Kirkwood outside Stobswell Church
Rev Dr Jean Kirkwood will hold the last service this Sunday. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The last service to be held in Dundee’s Stobswell church will take place this Sunday, bringing an end to almost 150 years of worship there.

The congregation will move permanently to Trinity church from the beginning of March.

The two groups have been worshipping together since October 2021, alternating between each building on a monthly basis.

Stobswell church early 1900s
Stobswell Church was nearing its 150th birthday. DCTMedia.

Rev Dr Jean Kirkwood, who has been minister of both congregations since July, said the decision to close Stobswell has been “a big thing”.

And she added that this weekend’s celebration of the Stobswell building would be tinged with sadness.

“They have been in what is called deferred linkage for over seven years,” she said.

“This is something they have seen coming.

“So while there is an acceptance over it, there is also a deep sadness.”

The last Sunday service in Stobswell Church will take place on February 27 at 11am.

Rev Kirkwood added: “This will be a celebration of the life, history and witness of the church in Stobswell.

“Anyone who would like to attend would be made very welcome.”

150-year history

The original Ogilvie Church building was constructed in the 1870’s and is now nearing its 150th anniversary.

Major refurbishments took place in the early 1990’s, by which time the name had changed to Stobswell Church with the union of Ogilvie Church and Park Church.

Rev Kirkwood said the decision to move to Trinity over Stobswell was “a very difficult one”.

She added: “The two congregations have been worshipping together since October, in alternate buildings each month, and this has worked well.

Dr Jean Kirkwood
Rev Kirkwood has been holding services in both churches since October 2021. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“It has not been an easy decision. But now is the best time for us to begin worshipping in one building.

“We are moving towards becoming a union.

“In unions within the Church of Scotland, that means you have to choose which building you’re going to worship in.

“Trinity was chosen by the kirk sessions together.

“It was a very difficult decision to make. We are still waiting for permission for the union to go ahead. But people wanted to move the process forward where they can.”

She continued: “This special service will be a time to give thanks for the past and to look forward to the future as the church continues to serve the community of Stobswell.”

There has been no decision made on the future of the Stobswell church building.

Currently a number of community groups use the halls during the week. They will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

