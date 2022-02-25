‘Deep sadness’ over final service at Dundee’s Stobswell church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The last service to be held in Dundee’s Stobswell church will take place this Sunday, bringing an end to almost 150 years of worship there.

The congregation will move permanently to Trinity church from the beginning of March.

The two groups have been worshipping together since October 2021, alternating between each building on a monthly basis.

Rev Dr Jean Kirkwood, who has been minister of both congregations since July, said the decision to close Stobswell has been “a big thing”.

And she added that this weekend’s celebration of the Stobswell building would be tinged with sadness.

“They have been in what is called deferred linkage for over seven years,” she said.

“This is something they have seen coming.

“So while there is an acceptance over it, there is also a deep sadness.”

The last Sunday service in Stobswell Church will take place on February 27 at 11am.

Rev Kirkwood added: “This will be a celebration of the life, history and witness of the church in Stobswell.

“Anyone who would like to attend would be made very welcome.”

150-year history

The original Ogilvie Church building was constructed in the 1870’s and is now nearing its 150th anniversary.

Major refurbishments took place in the early 1990’s, by which time the name had changed to Stobswell Church with the union of Ogilvie Church and Park Church.

Rev Kirkwood said the decision to move to Trinity over Stobswell was “a very difficult one”.

She added: “The two congregations have been worshipping together since October, in alternate buildings each month, and this has worked well.

“It has not been an easy decision. But now is the best time for us to begin worshipping in one building.

“We are moving towards becoming a union.

“In unions within the Church of Scotland, that means you have to choose which building you’re going to worship in.

“Trinity was chosen by the kirk sessions together.

“It was a very difficult decision to make. We are still waiting for permission for the union to go ahead. But people wanted to move the process forward where they can.”

She continued: “This special service will be a time to give thanks for the past and to look forward to the future as the church continues to serve the community of Stobswell.”

There has been no decision made on the future of the Stobswell church building.

Currently a number of community groups use the halls during the week. They will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.