Cambustay Hotel: Watch as bulldozers begin demolition of once-popular Broughty Ferry venue

By Claire Warrender
March 2 2022, 5.07pm Updated: March 2 2022, 7.19pm
Bulldozers have begun tearing down the old Cambustay Hotel.
Picture Gareth Jennings.

Bulldozers have moved in to start the demolition of the Cambustay Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

The 19th Century landmark is being torn down to make way for a new £10 million care home.

It’s just over two years since the popular hotel and bar called last orders after more than a century in business.

Picture Gareth Jennings.

Owners Reid Properties blamed the move on increasing competition and dwindling profits.

But now Meallmore care group has plans for a modern 54-bed home for the elderly.

It will specialise in care for up to 64 people with dementia.

Fond memories of the Cambustay Hotel

Locals have been sharing fond memories of the former Victorian villa since the demolition plans were announced in January.

The Cambustay, on Dalhousie Road, was best known as a hotel for most of the 20th century.

But latterly, it operated solely as a restaurant and bar.

Over the years, it has been the venue for wedding receptions, engagements, dinner dances and music nights.

And many people have described its closure as the end of an era.

Local man Gordon Souter said “I got engaged here. It was a lovely place for the locals.

“It’s a shame because it’s such a nice, old building.”

The building had been boarded up for almost two years. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The house was built by Ferry jute baron Thomas Taylor, who lived in it from the mid to late 1800s.

However, it was let as a boarding house from 1941 before being converted into the Cambustay Hotel with adjoining pub.

‘High-quality care for the elderly’

Meallmore chopped down a number of trees before the bulldozers moved in on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We have planning permission for a 54-bed care home for the elderly.

The Cambustay Hotel site will house a new care home.
Supplied

“Work has commenced on site and once complete it will deliver high-quality care for the elderly in the community who need support.

“The home will also provide a range of employment opportunities for local people.

“Meallmore is a leading provider of nursing, residential and specialist care in Scotland with over 30 years’ experience and is committed to exceptional standards of quality care.”

The Cambustay Hotel site will be Meallmore’s first care home in Tayside.

However, the company already operates 27 across Scotland, including two in Fife – Leven Beach care home in Leven, and Hilton Court in Rosyth.

‘It was absolutely jumping’ Residents share memories of the Cambustay as bulldozers prepare to move in on Broughty Ferry hotel

