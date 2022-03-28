Dundee care home’s Covid protocols branded ‘weak’ in second critical report

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee care home has been hit with a further warning just 18 months after inspectors demanded urgent action over unsafe Covid protocols.

Forebank Care Home’s care and support during the pandemic was graded as “weak” in an unannounced inspection on February 21.

Inspectors said that while staff knew how to access personal protective equipment (PPE) and had been observed wearing it correctly, they found “some items of equipment that were contaminated and were not being sanitised regularly”.

The report also said a communal bathroom was “cluttered” and mattresses were “stained” and needed replaced.

The report said: “In addition, a lack of, and poor access to clinical waste bins meant that staff were having to walk a considerable distance to dispose of PPE, thus increasing the risk of cross contamination and infection.”

Home previously warned over issues

It comes around 18 months on from a scathing report which said the home put residents at “unacceptable risk” of catching Covid-19.

The unannounced inspection in August 2020 found that risks at the home were so severe inspectors sent a “serious concern” letter to operators Brookesbay Care Group ordering the problem to be addressed within 48 hours.

At the time of the report, there were at least seven deaths at the Hilltown home between March and April 2020 but care home bosses did not confirm how many were coronavirus related.

However the Care Inspectorate said at least two were “suspected cases of Covid-19”.

List of concerns raised

Inspectors found in a follow up visit two days after the initial inspection in August 2020 that most concerns had been addressed but further staff training was required.

The most recent report published in March this year identified that staff still required further training along with a number of other issues.

These include:

Some items of equipment were contaminated and not being sanitised regularly.

Cluttered communal bathroom and stained mattresses that needed replaced

Poor access to clinical waste bins – staff increasing risk of cross contamination and infection

Processes for infection prevention and control not always used effectively

Further training and increased managerial oversight needed

Staff did not consistently demonstrate right knowledge of expected IPC

The Care Inspectorate had not always been notified of relevant incidents and accidents

Some care plans did not adequately reflect people’s needs and lacked necessary detail.

Some health assessments had not been updated correctly

Some medication administration and recording practices had the potential to impact on people’s wellbeing





The Hilltown care home was given until March 11 to ensure acceptable standards of infection prevention and control and the cleanliness of equipment used by residents improves.

‘The staff do a fantastic job’

During the visit, inspectors spoke with relatives and visiting professionals where they found “loved ones were cared for with dignity, compassion and respect” and that “staffing levels were good and there was a calm and homely atmosphere.”

Comments from relatives included: “The home looks and smells clean” and “my mother is well looked after”.

Another person said: “The staff do a fantastic job, the staff are really dedicated”.

However some made comments on the lack of activities and things to do in the home.

Residents have ‘little or nothing to do’

In relation to how well the home supports people’s wellbeing, the report said: “We found some strengths and areas of good practice which outweighed areas of weakness.”

Inspectors continued: “We also observed people sitting in communal areas or in their bedrooms with little or nothing to do.”

Forebank were given two improvements in relation to the enjoyment and safety of residents – particularly within health assessments, medication administration and training.

A spokesperson for Brookesbay Care Group declined to comment.