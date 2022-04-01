Huge police response as man and woman arrested following disturbance in Dundee By Lindsey Hamilton April 1 2022, 7.56pm Updated: April 2 2022, 8.44am Police were called to the junction with Dens Road and Mains Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘Disabled people deserve respect and dignity’: Dundee advocacy worker backs peer support scheme Dozens of climate change protesters arrested after 10 oil terminals blocked Friday court round-up — Puppy farm trial and Rangers star under attack Police in Mauritius deny mistreating Michaela McAreavey theft accused