Stretch of Kingsway in Dundee to close for overnight roadworks

A stretch of the Kingsway in Dundee is to close for overnight roadworks.

The A90 will be shut from Monday night (May 16) into Tuesday morning westbound – between the Old Glamis Road and Strathmartine Road roundabouts.

The restrictions will come into force at 7.30pm on Monday and remain until 6.30am the following day.

Drivers will be diverted along Old Glamis Road, Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road.

Meanwhile, a lane closure will also be in place overnight from Tuesday until Saturday.

The restrictions are part of ongoing work to reconstruct footpaths along the Kingsway, with some trees being cut down.

Bear Scotland admits some of the work could be “noisy” but will stop at 11pm each day – and there will be no traffic restrictions during the day.

‘Noisy operations’ to end by 11pm each day

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We recognise that these works are close to a residential area and have arranged for all noisy operations to be completed before 11pm to minimise disruption.

“The removal of a small number of trees is required as the pavement reconstruction works will impact on the root systems and potentially destabilise the trees.

“We thank the residents of the area and motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these works on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”