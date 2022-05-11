Stretch of Kingsway in Dundee to close for overnight roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

Stretch of Kingsway in Dundee to close for overnight roadworks

By Emma Duncan
May 11 2022, 5.51pm Updated: May 11 2022, 6.50pm
The Kingsway between Old Glamis Road and Strathmartine Road. Image: Google.
The Kingsway between Old Glamis Road and Strathmartine Road. Image: Google.

A stretch of the Kingsway in Dundee is to close for overnight roadworks.

The A90 will be shut from Monday night (May 16) into Tuesday morning westbound – between the Old Glamis Road and Strathmartine Road roundabouts.

The restrictions will come into force at 7.30pm on Monday and remain until 6.30am the following day.

Drivers will be diverted along Old Glamis Road, Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road.

Meanwhile, a lane closure will also be in place overnight from Tuesday until Saturday.

The restrictions are part of ongoing work to reconstruct footpaths along the Kingsway, with some trees being cut down.

Bear Scotland admits some of the work could be “noisy” but will stop at 11pm each day – and there will be no traffic restrictions during the day.

‘Noisy operations’ to end by 11pm each day

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We recognise that these works are close to a residential area and have arranged for all noisy operations to be completed before 11pm to minimise disruption.

“The removal of a small number of trees is required as the pavement reconstruction works will impact on the root systems and potentially destabilise the trees.

“We thank the residents of the area and motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these works on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

