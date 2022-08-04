Appeal to trace man spotted ‘acting confused and erratically’ in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public are being asked to help find a man spotted acting confused and erratically in Dundee.

Concerns were raised for the unnamed man’s welfare after his behaviour in the Broom Hill Road area at about 2.55pm on Thursday.

He was last seen heading in the direction of Coupar Angus Road.

Local officers are now asking for help to trace the man.

He is described as white, between 20 and 40 years old and with medium length curly hair.

He was wearing a dark grey hooded top and light grey coloured bottoms when he was last seen.

Sergeant Sean Petrie from Lochee Police Station said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises this man or who thinks they may have seen him to contact police.

“I would also ask if anyone was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2005 of Thursday, 4 August, 2022.”