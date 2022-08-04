Appeal to trace man spotted ‘acting confused and erratically’ in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeal to trace man spotted ‘acting confused and erratically’ in Dundee

By Emma Duncan
August 4 2022, 9.09pm Updated: August 4 2022, 9.11pm
Police in Dundee are looking to trace this man who was spotted acting confused and erratically in Dundee on Thursday.
The public are being asked to help find a man spotted acting confused and erratically in Dundee.

Concerns were raised for the unnamed man’s welfare after his behaviour in the Broom Hill Road area at about 2.55pm on Thursday.

He was last seen heading in the direction of Coupar Angus Road.

Local officers are now asking for help to trace the man.

He is described as white, between 20 and 40 years old and with medium length curly hair.

Police are looking to trace this man.

He was wearing a dark grey hooded top and light grey coloured bottoms when he was last seen.

Sergeant Sean Petrie from Lochee Police Station said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises this man or who thinks they may have seen him to contact police.

“I would also ask if anyone was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2005 of Thursday, 4 August, 2022.”

