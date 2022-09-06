Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest

By Matteo Bell
September 6 2022, 12.58pm
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.

A woman has told how she feared a mob would smash up her car during the latest in a series of street protests in Dundee.

Scores of people gathered on Craigmore Street in Kirkton on Friday night to protest about the presence of a resident there.

It happened just a few hours after huge crowds gathered at another protest on Ballindean Road in Douglas.

During the Kirkton incident, the windows and door of a house were smashed and a car vandalised.

The property has now been boarded up and police say they are working to identify those responsible.

Damage to the wall at the driveway of the house.

One nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Courier of her terror as the protest unfolded.

She said: “There were a couple of hundred people in the street.

“I could see them from about 8.30pm.

“As soon as the glass started getting smashed I took my daughter to the back of the house.

‘I was trying to keep my daughter away from it’

“It was quite scary, I was just trying to keep her away from what was going on.

“I had her at the back of the house and I had my husband on the phone.

“I was worried they were going to smash my car up next, it was parked nearby.

“Nothing like that has ever happened here before.”

Windows at the home were smashed.

Another resident said: “I could hear what was going on from my house.

“There were windows and doors being smashed in. I could hear the shouting too.”

Police Scotland says no arrests have been made over the Craigmore Street incident but officers are investigating.

Two men and a woman appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the Ballindean Road protest.

The previous weekend, crowds had gathered for a separate protest in St Mary’s.

