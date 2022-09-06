Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has told how she feared a mob would smash up her car during the latest in a series of street protests in Dundee.

Scores of people gathered on Craigmore Street in Kirkton on Friday night to protest about the presence of a resident there.

It happened just a few hours after huge crowds gathered at another protest on Ballindean Road in Douglas.

During the Kirkton incident, the windows and door of a house were smashed and a car vandalised.

The property has now been boarded up and police say they are working to identify those responsible.

One nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Courier of her terror as the protest unfolded.

She said: “There were a couple of hundred people in the street.

“I could see them from about 8.30pm.

“As soon as the glass started getting smashed I took my daughter to the back of the house.

‘I was trying to keep my daughter away from it’

“It was quite scary, I was just trying to keep her away from what was going on.

“I had her at the back of the house and I had my husband on the phone.

“I was worried they were going to smash my car up next, it was parked nearby.

“Nothing like that has ever happened here before.”

Another resident said: “I could hear what was going on from my house.

“There were windows and doors being smashed in. I could hear the shouting too.”

Police Scotland says no arrests have been made over the Craigmore Street incident but officers are investigating.

Two men and a woman appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the Ballindean Road protest.

The previous weekend, crowds had gathered for a separate protest in St Mary’s.