Britain’s Got Talent winner and war veteran Colin Thackery to appear at Dundee remembrance event

The oldest-ever winner of Britain’s Got Talent is set to appear at a remembrance event in Dundee.

Singer and Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery – a Korean war veteran – won the show in 2019 at the age of 89.

He pulled the nation’s heart strings with performances honouring his late wife and went on to record a chart-topping album, Love Changes Everything.

He was also said to be the oldest person in the world to sign a record deal.

Where and when will Colin Thackery perform?

Colin, now aged 92, will sing at Legion Scotland’s Festival of Remembrance at the Caird Hall on Saturday November 5.

The festival gets under way at 7pm.

Britain’s Got Talent winner ‘delighted’ to be heading for Dundee

Colin, who served as a Sergeant Major in the Royal Artillery, says he is “delighted” to be involved.

He said: “Having served as a Gunner for 25 years, I am proud to stand with a collecting bucket, selling poppies or singing in a concert.

“I cannot march anymore, but will always come and sing when asked.

“Remembrance is very important to me – it gives me the opportunity to think about the chaps who never made it home from the Malaya and Korean conflicts.

“I also think about the recent wars and those who find themselves in need of a friendly face.”

Who else is appearing at the Festival of Remembrance?

The event, which is the largest of its kind, will also feature the country’s best-known military band, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, which recently played a key role at the ceremonies in Edinburgh and Windsor for the passing of the Queen.

Soprano singer Alison Ross, from Broughty Ferry, will also feature in the line-up along with the High School of Dundee Pipe Band.

Performers at the event will pay tribute to the sacrifices of today’s Armed Forces community, as well as those who served their country in the past.

The festival will also mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict, which claimed hundreds of British and Argentinian lives.

Now in its 33rd year, the event is supported by Dundee City Council and Poppyscotland.

‘Very special and moving event’

Alastair McLean, festival convener, said: “Scotland is very proud of its military history and its Armed Forces community, and this is always a very special and moving event.

“This year we will be commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict and remembering all those from Dundee and the rest of Scotland who gave their lives to protect our country.

“We’re absolutely delighted to return after a two-year-break and welcome Colin Thackery to Dundee for the first time.

“We’ve got a fantastic line-up this year and are very grateful to all the performers for their support, as well as the city council.”

Tickets for the Festival of Remembrance cost £12 from the Dundee City Box Office on 01382 434940 or online.