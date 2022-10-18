Serial killer expert to test Dundonians’ psychopathic levels in new live show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serial killer expert has promised to work out if audience members have the mind of a psychopath during an upcoming talk in Dundee.

Cheish Merryweather will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths at the Gardyne Theatre on Saturday December 10.

Merryweather has travelled across the country with her Serial Killers and Psychopaths talks, discussing the motivations of a serial killer and how people can protect themselves from a psychopath.

She says a new element of the show will test how psychopathic people from the City of Discovery truly are.

Cheish said: “We have travelled around the UK looking for the cities with the highest scores and it will be interesting to find out where Dundee ranks.

“So far, we have tested psychological scores in Edinburgh (average), Galashiels (average) and Glasgow (slightly above average) – now it’s time for Dundee.”

Time to play a game

To test the audience, Cheish will play three psychological games.

She said: “Firstly, we will offer the audience a moral dilemma to test their empathy levels.

“This will be followed by the sensation-seeking test – as we know psychopaths need an intense amount of stimulation in order to feel anything at all.

“The third and final test will be ‘Are you as fearless as a psychopath?’ We know psychopaths have zero anxiety even in the face of impending danger.

“All of these are part of a live quiz where audience members can add up their scores and then reveal by a show of hands where they sit on the psychopathy scale.

“It’s very exciting and all of our audience members previously have fully enjoyed this interactive part of the show.”

A focus on real-life horror stories

Cheish will be delving into some of the most darkest criminal minds in human history.

One serial killer that will be discussed is Jeffrey Dahmer.

A Netflix series based on the Milwaukee Monster’s gruesome crimes has become one of the most watched shows on the streaming service since it launched last month.

Cheish said: “Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer the world had never seen before.

“Dahmer’s crimes, especially how he lured his victims back to his apartment of horrors where they were violated and dismembered, is a real-life horror story we just can’t seem to look away from.

“Most importantly, these talks on serial killers give us an insight into the mind of a serial killer in the hopes that we can learn enough about what to be aware of – so this gruesome history never repeats itself.”