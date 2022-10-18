Serial killer expert to test Dundonians’ psychopathic levels in new live show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Serial killer expert to test Dundonians’ psychopathic levels in new live show

By Ben MacDonald
October 18 2022, 11.27am Updated: October 18 2022, 3.25pm
Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will host her Serial Killers and Psychopaths Night at the Gardyne Theatre in December.
Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will host her Serial Killers and Psychopaths Night at the Gardyne Theatre in December. Image: Cheish Merryweather/DC Thomson.

A serial killer expert has promised to work out if audience members have the mind of a psychopath during an upcoming talk in Dundee.

Cheish Merryweather will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths at the Gardyne Theatre on Saturday December 10.

Merryweather has travelled across the country with her Serial Killers and Psychopaths talks, discussing the motivations of a serial killer and how people can protect themselves from a psychopath.

She says a new element of the show will test how psychopathic people from the City of Discovery truly are.

Cheish said: “We have travelled around the UK looking for the cities with the highest scores and it will be interesting to find out where Dundee ranks.

“So far, we have tested psychological scores in Edinburgh (average), Galashiels (average) and Glasgow (slightly above average) – now it’s time for Dundee.”

Time to play a game

To test the audience, Cheish will play three psychological games.

She said: “Firstly, we will offer the audience a moral dilemma to test their empathy levels.

“This will be followed by the sensation-seeking test – as we know psychopaths need an intense amount of stimulation in order to feel anything at all.

“The third and final test will be ‘Are you as fearless as a psychopath?’ We know psychopaths have zero anxiety even in the face of impending danger.

“All of these are part of a live quiz where audience members can add up their scores and then reveal by a show of hands where they sit on the psychopathy scale.

“It’s very exciting and all of our audience members previously have fully enjoyed this interactive part of the show.”

A focus on real-life horror stories

Cheish will be delving into some of the most darkest criminal minds in human history.

One serial killer that will be discussed is Jeffrey Dahmer.

A Netflix series based on the Milwaukee Monster’s gruesome crimes has become one of the most watched shows on the streaming service since it launched last month.

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series broke the record for the best opening week of any new TV show on the service. Image: Netflix

Cheish said: “Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer the world had never seen before.

“Dahmer’s crimes, especially how he lured his victims back to his apartment of horrors where they were violated and dismembered, is a real-life horror story we just can’t seem to look away from.

“Most importantly, these talks on serial killers give us an insight into the mind of a serial killer in the hopes that we can learn enough about what to be aware of – so this gruesome history never repeats itself.”

