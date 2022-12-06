Man, 61, left with serious injuries after Dundee hit-and-run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Dundee.

The man, 61, was taken to hospital with injuries to his head after being hit by a car at the roundabout connecting Harefield Road, Liff Road and Coupar Angus Road in Lochee.

It happened at around 12.40am on Saturday.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

The man is thought to have been struck by a small black car – possibly a Vauxhall Adam or Corsa – which police say would have sustained front-end damage.

The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Area ‘busy with pedestrians and vehicles’

A statement from Police Scotland Tayside Division said: “Even though this was in the very early hours of Saturday morning, the area was still busy with pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw all or part of this incident, or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0165 of December 3.”