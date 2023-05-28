Dundee Mother and daughter scuffled with staff during Hilltown pub wake Kali Walsh was warned only her age had kept her out of prison, while Muriel Cochrane was told to set a better example. By Paul Malik May 28 2023, 6.00am Share Mother and daughter scuffled with staff during Hilltown pub wake Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4417297/mother-daughter-hilltown-wake-scuffle/ Copy Link The wake was at the Hill Bar. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]