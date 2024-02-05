Man, 38, charged after ‘serious assault’ on Dundee street

A 38-year-old man has been charged after an alleged serious assault on a Dundee street.

A section of Strathmartine Road, near Coldside Road, was cordoned off early on Friday after reports of a disturbance.

A man aged 33 was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Monday: “Around 12.55am on Friday, officers received a report of a serious assault on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“A 33-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”