Dundee Man, 38, charged after 'serious assault' on Dundee street Police were called to Strathmartine Road early on Friday. By James Simpson February 5 2024, 12:22pm Strathmartine Road was shut after the incident close to the junction with Coldside Road. Image: Google Street View A 38-year-old man has been charged after an alleged serious assault on a Dundee street. A section of Strathmartine Road, near Coldside Road, was cordoned off early on Friday after reports of a disturbance. A man aged 33 was taken to hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Monday: "Around 12.55am on Friday, officers received a report of a serious assault on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. "A 33-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. "A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday."