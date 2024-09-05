Residents demand ‘abandoned’ trailer be moved from Dundee street amid emergency access fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents demand ‘abandoned’ trailer be moved from Dundee street amid emergency access fears

The trailer was dumped at the entrance to Muirfield Terrace more than two weeks ago.

By Ellidh Aitken
The trailer has been abandoned at the entrance to Muirfield Terrace. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The trailer has been abandoned at the entrance to Muirfield Terrace. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum fears emergency services will be left unable to access her home after a trailer was “abandoned” on her street.

Gaynor Forbes, 43, says the trailer – which is piled high with barrels, metal and electrical appliances – was left at the entrance to Muirfield Terrace, off Muirfield Road, more than two weeks ago.

The mum-of-two is worried that emergency services will struggle to access the street, while her bins have also been left unemptied.

She claims that the bins, which are now full, are creating a “health hazard” after waste collectors were unable to reach the four properties on Muirfield Terrace.

Dundee mum’s emergency access fears as trailer abandoned on street

Gaynor, who works at Dundee University, told The Courier: “The trailer has been there for two weeks now, we (the four neighbours) gave them the benefit of the doubt that they had broken down.

“But then you look at what’s in it, it’s jacked up, there’s no tyre.

“We reported it about 11 days ago to the police and council.

“I chased up the police and they had sounded positive about doing something but then I got a follow-up call to say it’s nothing to do with them.

“They said the person had probably parked it there because it has no road tax.

The trailer has been abandoned on Muirfield Terrace. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“My fear is about the emergency services.”

Gaynor says that she and her three neighbours have now missed bin collections as the lorry was not able to access the street.

She said: “On Monday we should have had our blue bins emptied and then on Tuesday the black bins should have been emptied, but they are just sitting there.

“Why could the bin men not park outside the street and walk around?

“There are elderly people here who aren’t going to pull their bin from here to the end of the street.

Gaynor is worried emergency services would not be able to access the street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The trailer is full of waste. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“It’s a health hazard now, we’ve got bins sitting there not getting emptied and they are all full.”

She also worries the trailer could be a target for vandals, and that cars going to and from the street could be damaged.

A complaint has now been lodged with the council.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

