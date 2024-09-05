Residents demand ‘abandoned’ trailer be moved from Dundee street amid emergency access fears

A Dundee mum fears emergency services will be left unable to access her home after a trailer was “abandoned” on her street.

Gaynor Forbes, 43, says the trailer – which is piled high with barrels, metal and electrical appliances – was left at the entrance to Muirfield Terrace, off Muirfield Road, more than two weeks ago.

The mum-of-two is worried that emergency services will struggle to access the street, while her bins have also been left unemptied.

She claims that the bins, which are now full, are creating a “health hazard” after waste collectors were unable to reach the four properties on Muirfield Terrace.

Gaynor, who works at Dundee University, told The Courier: “The trailer has been there for two weeks now, we (the four neighbours) gave them the benefit of the doubt that they had broken down.

“But then you look at what’s in it, it’s jacked up, there’s no tyre.

“We reported it about 11 days ago to the police and council.

“I chased up the police and they had sounded positive about doing something but then I got a follow-up call to say it’s nothing to do with them.

“They said the person had probably parked it there because it has no road tax.

“My fear is about the emergency services.”

Gaynor says that she and her three neighbours have now missed bin collections as the lorry was not able to access the street.

She said: “On Monday we should have had our blue bins emptied and then on Tuesday the black bins should have been emptied, but they are just sitting there.

“Why could the bin men not park outside the street and walk around?

“There are elderly people here who aren’t going to pull their bin from here to the end of the street.

“It’s a health hazard now, we’ve got bins sitting there not getting emptied and they are all full.”

She also worries the trailer could be a target for vandals, and that cars going to and from the street could be damaged.

A complaint has now been lodged with the council.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.