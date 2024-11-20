When will huge Cupar North planning application be determined?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

When will huge Cupar North planning application be determined?

The bid for almost 1,500 houses has been on the table for more than 20 years.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look. Image: Supplied by Persimmon Homes.

A decision on the controversial Cupar North planning application could take several more months due to its complexity.

Persimmon Homes submitted an updated bid for almost 1,500 houses to Fife Council in April.

While local authorities normally aim to determine major applications within four months, Fife Council is unable to give a target date in this case.

A masterplan outlining details of the Cupar North development
A masterplan outlining details of the Cupar North development.

And many residents are becoming frustrated with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the town’s future.

If approved, the proposal would increase the size of Cupar by 30%.

It includes a primary school, hotel, leisure facilities and a petrol station.

And a relief road would bypass the town centre.

While the latest application was submitted seven months ago, the plan has actually been rumbling on for more than two decades.

Community council chair Alistair Crockett said: “It’s been 22 years of waiting for a decision.

“The developer has submitted three different sets of plans in that time.”

Cupar North planning application to be decided ‘as quickly as possible’

Cupar North is one of the biggest planning applications in north east Fife history.

The developer says it will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes, 300 of which will be affordable.

However, it includes more than 1,000 documents, more than half them public objections.

Cupar North application is open for comments
The area earmarked for housing over the coming years.

Many of those relate to flooding fears, school capacity issues and concerns health facilities would be swamped.

And the community council and Sustainable Cupar have each submitted a 20-page detailed objection

Persimmon say they are continuing to work with Fife Council to ensure the proposals are brought forward as quickly as possible.

Proposal is ‘large and complex’

A spokesperson said: “Cupar North is a significant project that can help address Fife’s housing emergency by increasing the availability of private housing at an affordable level.”

They said it would also provide “much-needed affordable housing that will help local families in housing need.”

Meanwhile Fife Council‘s head of planning Pam Ewen said: “We are still assessing the planning application for Cupar North, which is large and complex.

“At the moment we can’t give a determination date.

“Once it is known, a progress report will be available on the council’s online planning portal.

“We understand the local community is keen to find out more but a full assessment needs to be completed before the application can be progressed to the planning committee.”

More from Fife

Kirsty Ann Adsley
Pitbull-type dog Tasered after threat to set it on police in Fife
The bathing waters in Broughty Ferry have been rated 'excellent'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach…
St Andrews University plans to develop the former Madras College building on South Street.
Chance to comment on St Andrews University plan to develop former Madras College building
Air rifle and pellets
Fife ex-serviceman has 'sentimental' illegal air rifle confiscated
Several trains were cancelled in Tayside and Fife on Tuesday morning
Train disruption across Tayside and Fife due to signalling faults
2
Jordon Morris
Passenger performed solo sex act behind woman on Lochgelly to Cowdenbeath bus
St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK
Former St Andrews University lecturer suing for racial discrimination seeks five-figure sum for injury…
A92 in Fife.
A92 in Fife reopens after police incident
The Dunfermline childminder has been criticised. Image: PA
Dunfermline childminder had explicit poster on wall and 'very limited understanding' of child protection
Officers on the platform at Cowdenbeath Railway Station.
Girl, 15, charged with assault on train in Cowdenbeath

Conversation