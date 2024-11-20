When will huge Cupar North planning application be determined?

A decision on the controversial Cupar North planning application could take several more months due to its complexity.

Persimmon Homes submitted an updated bid for almost 1,500 houses to Fife Council in April.

While local authorities normally aim to determine major applications within four months, Fife Council is unable to give a target date in this case.

And many residents are becoming frustrated with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the town’s future.

If approved, the proposal would increase the size of Cupar by 30%.

It includes a primary school, hotel, leisure facilities and a petrol station.

And a relief road would bypass the town centre.

While the latest application was submitted seven months ago, the plan has actually been rumbling on for more than two decades.

Community council chair Alistair Crockett said: “It’s been 22 years of waiting for a decision.

“The developer has submitted three different sets of plans in that time.”

Cupar North planning application to be decided ‘as quickly as possible’

Cupar North is one of the biggest planning applications in north east Fife history.

The developer says it will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes, 300 of which will be affordable.

However, it includes more than 1,000 documents, more than half them public objections.

Many of those relate to flooding fears, school capacity issues and concerns health facilities would be swamped.

And the community council and Sustainable Cupar have each submitted a 20-page detailed objection

Persimmon say they are continuing to work with Fife Council to ensure the proposals are brought forward as quickly as possible.

Proposal is ‘large and complex’

A spokesperson said: “Cupar North is a significant project that can help address Fife’s housing emergency by increasing the availability of private housing at an affordable level.”

They said it would also provide “much-needed affordable housing that will help local families in housing need.”

Meanwhile Fife Council‘s head of planning Pam Ewen said: “We are still assessing the planning application for Cupar North, which is large and complex.

“At the moment we can’t give a determination date.

“Once it is known, a progress report will be available on the council’s online planning portal.

“We understand the local community is keen to find out more but a full assessment needs to be completed before the application can be progressed to the planning committee.”