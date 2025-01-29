Three Dunfermline buildings earmarked as possible community cinema sites

Ambitious plans for a Dunfermline community cinema will advance next week if councillors approve a £24,000 study.

Three prominent empty buildings have been earmarked as possible locations for the development.

And the feasibility study and business case will look at whether any of them are suitable.

The outcome could mean the transformation of one of:

The former Robins Cinema building at East Port

The empty Kinema on Carnegie Drive

St Margaret’s House in St Margaret’s Street.

In the meantime, organisers will consider teaming up with OnFife, which runs Fife Council’s theatres.

This would see films shown at Carnegie Hall and several community centres.

And it would offer a cheaper alternative to the Odeon at Fife Leisure Park.

Assessing costs of community cinema project

Dunfermline Regeneration Trust mooted the idea of a community cinema several years ago.

It forms part of the vision for Dunfermline Media City, a long-term plan to develop a centre of excellence for filmmaking and digital arts.

If approved, the feasibility and business plan will provide detailed assessments of the condition of each building.

It will also look at cost estimates for repairs and restoration and outline plans for development.

An evaluation of ongoing running costs and possible revenue streams will also be considered.

This will ensure the project is sustainable.

Creating affordable entertainment

Fife Council says opening a new Dunfermline community cinema would create jobs along with affordable entertainment.

In a report to go before councillors next week, council officer Lindsay Gilfillan says: “Approving this project will allow phase one of the Dunfermline Media City vision to begin.”

Robins Cinema closed in 2000 shortly after the Odeon opened, after 87 years of operation.

It briefly became a lap dancing club and then a pub before closing for good.

The Kinema was Dunfermline’s first purpose-built dance hall and went on to be a nightclub, then a restaurant. It also closed in 2000.

St Margaret’s House was built in 1841 for Dunfermline’s Lord Provost and later became council offices.