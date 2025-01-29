Three Dunfermline buildings earmarked as possible community cinema sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three Dunfermline buildings earmarked as possible community cinema sites

One of the buildings could be transformed under ambitious proposals.

By Claire Warrender
The empty Kinema in Dunfermline could become a community cinema
The empty Kinema in Dunfermline could become a community cinema. Image: Google

Ambitious plans for a Dunfermline community cinema will advance next week if councillors approve a £24,000 study.

Three prominent empty buildings have been earmarked as possible locations for the development.

And the feasibility study and business case will look at whether any of them are suitable.

The outcome could mean the transformation of one of:

  • The former Robins Cinema building at East Port
  • The empty Kinema on Carnegie Drive
  • St Margaret’s House in St Margaret’s Street.

In the meantime, organisers will consider teaming up with OnFife, which runs Fife Council’s theatres.

This would see films shown at Carnegie Hall and several community centres.

And it would offer a cheaper alternative to the Odeon at Fife Leisure Park.

Assessing costs of community cinema project

Dunfermline Regeneration Trust mooted the idea of a community cinema several years ago.

It forms part of the vision for Dunfermline Media City, a long-term plan to develop a centre of excellence for filmmaking and digital arts.

The old Robins Cinema in Dunfermline could become a community cinema
The old Robins Cinema in Dunfermline could receive a new lease of life as a community cinema. Image: Google.

If approved, the feasibility and business plan will provide detailed assessments of the condition of each building.

It will also look at cost estimates for repairs and restoration and outline plans for development.

St Margaret's House in Dunfermline could become community cinema
St Margaret’s House is another possible location for a community cinema in Dunfermline. Image: Google.

An evaluation of ongoing running costs and possible revenue streams will also be considered.

This will ensure the project is sustainable.

Creating affordable entertainment

Fife Council says opening a new Dunfermline community cinema would create jobs along with affordable entertainment.

In a report to go before councillors next week, council officer Lindsay Gilfillan says: “Approving this project will allow phase one of the Dunfermline Media City vision to begin.”

Robins Cinema closed in 2000 shortly after the Odeon opened, after 87 years of operation.

It briefly became a lap dancing club and then a pub before closing for good.

The Kinema was Dunfermline’s first purpose-built dance hall and went on to be a nightclub, then a restaurant. It also closed in 2000.

St Margaret’s House was built in 1841 for Dunfermline’s Lord Provost and later became council offices.

