Police close A92 at Inverkeilor after lorry strikes bridge

Part of a busy Angus road has been closed by Police Scotland after a vehicle hit a bridge.
The accident happened just before 6pm on Monday.
A force spokesman said: “Around 5.55pm on February 8, police were called to a report of a lorry having struck a bridge on the A92 at Inverkeilor.
“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.”
