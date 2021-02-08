Tuesday, February 9th 2021 Show Links
Police close A92 at Inverkeilor after lorry strikes bridge

by Jamie Buchan
February 8 2021, 7.27pm Updated: February 8 2021, 8.31pm
Part of a busy Angus road has been closed by Police Scotland after a vehicle hit a bridge.

The accident happened just before 6pm on Monday.

A force spokesman said: “Around 5.55pm on February 8, police were called to a report of a lorry having struck a bridge on the A92 at Inverkeilor.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.”