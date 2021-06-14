A drug-fuelled lout who made threats to “cut up” police officers and spit on them, has been jailed.

Graeme Cosgrove was also found with a razor blade during his most recent stay at HMP Perth.

Just over a fortnight after his release, “irate” Cosgrove verbally abused police on Stirling Street, Dundee.

The 39-year-old was sent back to prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

In February, Cosgrove was jailed after spitting on and threatening to kill police officers.

The court heard how on May 12, while he was serving his sentence for that offence, Cosgrove was found with a razor tucked into a folded piece of paper.

Cosgrove claimed he had been using the weapon to harm himself.

‘Are you ready for a smash up?’

During the early hours of June 11, officers were asked to attend a block of flats on Stirling Street and found Cosgrove, who became abusive towards them.

Prosecutor Michelle Mooney said: “The accused became increasingly irate.

“He refused to desist, saying ‘are you ready for a smash up?’

“The accused was taken from the property and after being cautioned and charged he said ‘the sheriff’s a w*****’.”

Cosgrove, of Balmullo Square, continued with his vitriolic tirade, saying: “Youse are lucky I didn’t have a blade cause I would cut you up.

“If I didn’t have mask on I’d spit in your face.

“That would be my third Covid charge this year.”

Cosgrove pled guilty to possessing a razor blade on May 12 at HMP Perth before shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards police on June 11.

He also admitted providing officers with false details on the same date.

‘I’m getting too old for this lifestyle’

Solicitor Jane Caird said prolific offender Cosgrove had been struggling with mental health issues following his release from prison on May 26.

She said: “He had been dropped off at his aunt’s house after being taken to the Carseview Centre.

“He had taken a quantity of Valium at some point on Friday.

“He does not remember making those threats.”

Cosgrove could be heard shouting from the cells throughout the course of Friday, prior to appearing in the dock.

He pleaded with Sheriff Richard MacFarlane: “I’m getting too old for this lifestyle. I won’t let you down I promise.”

However, the sheriff handed down an eight-month prison sentence.

He said: “As best as I can see, I have no information that would allow me to deal with the matter other than a return to prison.”