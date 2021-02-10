Dundee man who falsely claimed to have Covid-19 spat at constable

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A thug who spat on and threatened to kill police during an abusive rampage has been sent back to prison.

Graeme Cosgrove had recently been released from a sentence when he lashed out at officers who were trying to help him.

His partner called emergency services as a drug-fuelled Cosgrove threatened suicide.

He falsely claimed to have Covid-19 as well as making homophobic remarks.

Cosgrove, 38, was jailed last July after coughing on officers while claiming he was infected with the virus.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how paramedics were already in attendance at Cosgrove’s Balmullo Square flat by the time police arrived.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused opened his mouth which contained a quantity of white pills, saying he was going to swallow them.

“Officers forced entry to ensure wellbeing. He was arrested and repeatedly threatened to spit on officers before a spit hood was applied.

“En route to hospital, officers were subject to a tirade of sustained abuse. Medical staff refused to treat the accused because of his behaviour.”

Cosgrove repeatedly struck his head off the inside of the police van.

Cosgrove said he would have officers killed by associates in Glasgow and Northern Ireland.

After he claimed to have Covid-19, Cosgrove was taken to Kittybrewster Police Office in Aberdeen.

He refused to be searched and during a struggle on the ground, Cosgrove spat on an officer’s right leg. Cosgrove, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, threatening to kill himself, threatening police officers with violence and threatening to spit on them on Balmullo Square on December 5.

On the same date, Cosgrove acted aggressively, repeatedly struck his head off a vehicle, stated he had Covid-19, repeatedly made violent threats and made homophobic remarks.

He also admitted spitting on PC Steven Hosie after stating he had Covid-19.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said: “He was suffering from deteriorating mental health as a result of issues in his family life and drug use.

“Once he was taken into HMP Grampian he tested negative for Covid-19. He states he is realising now that there are better ways to cope with his difficulties than simply taking drugs.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Cosgrove for 47 weeks.