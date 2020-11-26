Fife woman who ripped victim’s hair out in vicious assault jailed for over three-and-a-half years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife woman who pulled out clumps of her victim’s hair during a vicious unprovoked assault has been jailed for 44 months.

Vicki Farrell, 42, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, pled guilty to charges on two separate indictments via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The mum-of-two admitting assaulting another woman on August 24, 2019, in Ballingry Lane by pushing her, pulling out her hair, repeatedly punching her on the head and swinging her by the body against two walls.

She also admitted struggling with PC Ross Gribbons a short time later in Main Street, Lochgelly, and kicking him on the head.

In addition, Farrell pled guilty to charges relating to incidents on June 27 of this year, when she assaulted a man by repeatedly punching him on the head and repeatedly kicking him on the head and body at an address in West Park, Lochgelly.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner outside a house in Main Street, Lochgelly, on the same date by kicking the front door, repeatedly shouting and swearing, threatening violence towards a woman and threatening to kill the same woman during a telephone call.

Farrell also admitted attempting to headbutt and spit at two female police officers on July 18 in South Street.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay said the June incidents involved people who were known to Farrell.

Police were called and forced entry to Farrell’s property at around 11.30pm, and a spit hood had to be applied as she tried to headbutt and spit out at officers.

Mr Hay said the victim in the 2019 incident was not known to Farrell. The attack took place in broad daylight at around 4.50pm.

The victim suffered a 1cm cut to her forehead and a large amount of swelling to her face.

Police used CCTV footage at a nearby store to track Farrell, who told officers her name was ‘Claire Fraser’ before trying to escape.

The pursuit ended when she collided with a car on the busy Main Street, at which point police requested an ambulance and stopped traffic.

“The accused was extremely aggressive and was still on the ground when she kicked the PC on the back of the head,” Mr Hay added.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said his client had a problem with alcohol misuse and was regularly drinking to excess with people of a similar age, although he acknowledged the court would take a “dim view” of the fact the victim in the 2019 assault was not known to her.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told her: “The nature of these offences is such that custody is the only conceivable outcome.

“You have a significant record for violence, dishonesty and breaching court orders.”

Sheriff McCulloch sentenced Farrell to 20 months in prison for this year’s offences and 24 months for the more serious 2019 indictment.

Both terms will run consecutively.