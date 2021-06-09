A Staffie which killed a tiny Papillon as children walked past on their way to school in Dunfermline has been spared a death sentence.

Owner Robert Dalton has been warned the “powerfully-built” pet must be kept leashed and muzzled from now on to prevent another attack.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the Papillon’s owner, Joy Kennedy who had tried in vain to fight off Dalton’s dog.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday Dalton, who was not present in court, is willing to comply with the order.

Reacting to the sentencing Ms Kennedy said she believed the sheriff had been too lenient on the dog.

She said: “I still worry about that dog getting out and I don’t think Mr Dalton can control it.

“I can just see something else happening – a dog that kills like that without provocation is a problem.

“I would have preferred it was put down because it will kill again.”

Staffie killed Papillon as children walked by

Dalton, 76, had previously admitted admitted having a dangerously out of control dog in the town’s Harris Place on January 29 2019.

On that occasion depute fiscal Lauren McMannus said the staffie had slipped its harness and approached Ms Kennedy and her two dogs from behind at around 7.45am.

She said: “The accused’s dog had hold of one of the dogs by the throat. Ms Kennedy was able to pick up her other dog.

“She attempted to kick the accused’s dog in an attempt to have it release her dog.

“She gave it four or five kicks but it held on.

“The accused’s dog eventually let go and the accused took his dog (away).

“The small dog eventually died of its injuries.”

Fine imposed

Ms Kennedy’s neighbour John Carstairs, who witnessed the attack and tried to intervene, was forced to cover the body of the Papillion, who was called Piper, with a t-shirt to prevent it being seen by passing school children.

Dalton, of Alice Cox Walk, has been fined £200 and ordered to pay Ms Kennedy £700.

Sheriff Charles Macnair also imposed an order that the Staffie be muzzled and kept on a non-extendable lead at all times.

However he warned aNY breach of the order would result in the dog’s destruction.