Fife thug ripped fake eyelashes from ex-girlfriend during campaign of abuse

A Fife thug tore off his former girlfriend’s fake eyelashes during a horrific campaign of abuse.

James Graham pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards ex-partner Becky Zamlynny between February 29 and March 21 in 2020.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 27-year-old shouted, swore, damaged a cupboard, seized Ms Zamlynny by the body and forcibly removed her false eyelashes.