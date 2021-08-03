News / Local / Fife Fife thug ripped fake eyelashes from ex-girlfriend during campaign of abuse By Ross Gardiner August 3 2021, 1.51pm Updated: August 3 2021, 5.03pm Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court A Fife thug tore off his former girlfriend’s fake eyelashes during a horrific campaign of abuse. James Graham pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards ex-partner Becky Zamlynny between February 29 and March 21 in 2020. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 27-year-old shouted, swore, damaged a cupboard, seized Ms Zamlynny by the body and forcibly removed her false eyelashes. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]