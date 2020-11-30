Killiecrankie Visitor Centre put up for rent by National Trust for Scotland quashing demolition fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The National Trust for Scotland have put the Killiecrankie Visitor Centre up to let amidst fears that the building could be demolished.

The popular Highland Perthshire tourist attraction has been shut for much of the year.

But Trust bosses are not going to let the premises fall into disrepair and have put the building up for rent.

The visitor centre provided information about the area’s geology, wildlife and history, including the Battle of Killiecrankie and the nearby Soldier’s Leap.

Killiecrankie and Fincastle Community Council said the opportunity was an exciting one and that the future is “looking bright for our NTS visitor centre”.

A spokesperson for the watchdog group said: “The National Trust for Scotland are looking for someone to run the centre as a shop or cafe.

“Our hope from the community is that it will become a busy, welcoming place once more.

“We are delighted as one of the other alternatives was to knock it down and extend the carpark.”

The National Trust for Scotland’s general manager for Edinburgh and east Scotland Stuart Maxwell said the centre will not be flattened as once feared by the community.

He said: “We’re looking at ways to refresh our presence at Killiecrankie so that we can offer visitors more and better information about the battle and the natural setting of the pass.

“We’ve been keeping the local community informed about our plans and explained that we’re not considering demolition of the visitor centre.

“Our proposals have received a positive response, and they include bringing forward new investment in bright, engaging interpretation and signage that set outs the events of 27 July 1689, as well as aiding visitors to enjoy the local flora and fauna.”

Stuart added: “We’ve re-thought the purpose of the visitor centre and we’re inviting entrepreneurs to take the opportunity to run a thriving business, potentially including a café, from it.

“We’ve already had significant interest in the centre and we’ll be ensuring that any business based in it will meet high standards and be sympathetic to the setting and history of the location.”

Currently, The site is open for visitors to enjoy daily but the visitor centre will remain closed for the rest of the year. The toilet facilities at Killiecrankie are also closed.